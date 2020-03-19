Updated Northrop Box Office Information Announced

Northrop has issued updated box office information as Northrop Building and Surdyk's Café close to the Public.



To the Northrop Community -

As we continue to monitor the immense impact COVID-19 is having worldwide, and in response to recommendations by the state of Minnesota and the University of Minnesota to protect our students, staff, patrons, and visitors, Northrop has temporarily closed its building to the public and made additional changes. These difficult decisions are in addition to last week's announcement that Northrop has canceled all events through Apr 30, which has since been extended by the University to include all events through the end of Spring semester, May 13.

Among the latest updates:

Northrop's building is closed until further notice.

Surdyk's Café within Northrop is also closed until further notice; however please consider helping this local business by utilizing their Surdyk's at Home meal-delivery service.

Walk-up service at the Northrop Box Office is closed until further notice.

The Northrop Box Office is still available to assist you by calling 612-625-5306 and leaving a message, or emailing umntix@umn.edu. All messages are being monitored and returned Mon-Fri, 10:00 am-5:00 pm.

Ticket holders to performances that have been canceled have three options and can contact the Box Office or use this form to make their choice: Make a tax-deductible donation Exchange for a gift certificate for a future event (we are hoping to reschedule some canceled events) Receive a full refund

All Northrop staff are working remotely but continue to monitor emails and voice messages to quickly respond to inquiries.

Non-ticketing questions or concerns can continue to be directed to northrop@umn.edu.

Please join us in supporting today's Minnesota Virtual Arts Advocacy Day and also request that your members of Congress include $4 billion in its COVID-19 relief funding package-to be distributed through the National Endowment for the Arts-to help offset the losses of the nonprofit arts industry already estimated at $3.2 billion today. This will help to ensure artists, entrepreneurs, and small businesses in the creative economy can utilize business interruption relief.

Thank you for your partnership and patience as we work together to keep our community healthy. Please follow our latest updates on our website as they develop. We appreciate your concern and patience and look forward to welcoming you back to Northrop as soon as possible.

From all of us at Northrop, we send best wishes for good health to you and your families.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You