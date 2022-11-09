Tickets For Stephen Sharer at the State Theatre) Go On Sale Friday

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that musician and internet personality Stephen Sharer will take his talents on the road for the first time ever, bringing his electric Share the Love Music Tour to more than 20 cities starting in January 2023, including a performance in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Fans will spend the evening with YouTube sensation Stephen Sharer LIVE and IN PERSON as he brings the SHARE THE LOVE Music Tour across America. Join the Sharer Fam and sing along to Stephen's hit music, grab exclusive merch, dance with the neon light show and get a chance to be a part of the show! It's a family-fun experience fans will not want to miss.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by HennepinTheatreTrust.org.