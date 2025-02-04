THE SECRET WISDOM OF TREES Available For Licensing From Thirty Saints Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thirty Saints Productions has announced the newest addition to its theatrical licensing catalog, The Secret Wisdom of Trees by award-winning playwright Christine Toy Johnson. This compelling 80-minute dramedy explores the enduring power of love through memory, family bonds, and healing.

Following successful workshops at The Barrow Group and Florida Studio Theatre, this intimate ensemble piece offers theaters a contemporary work that speaks to multi-generational audiences. The play follows Abby Green, a spirited 67-year-old woman who plants trees at locations of her most significant memories as she prepares for her journey with early-onset Alzheimer's. When tragedy strikes and family conflicts arise, the story weaves through time and memory to explore what remains when memories begin to fade.

The Secret Wisdom of Trees features:

A cast of 7 (2F, 5M) with rich roles for actors of varying ages

A flexible staging design adaptable to various theater spaces

Universal themes of family, legacy, and unconditional love

Contemporary relevance dealing with aging, family dynamics, and healing

Running time of 80 minutes (no intermission)

The play was honored as a Semi-Finalist for the 11th annual Jewish Playwriting Contest, praised for its "...deeply moving tribute to a family coming to terms with multiple kinds of losses."

This play is perfect for:

Regional theaters seeking contemporary dramatic works

Community theaters looking for meaningful ensemble pieces

New play development programs

Reader's theater presentations

Theatres interested in perusing The Secret Wisdom of Trees can request a copy through Thirty Saints Productions. The play is available for immediate licensing.

For licensing information and perusal script, visit thirtysaintsproductions.com/shows/the-secret-wisdom-of-trees.

Comments