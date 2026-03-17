Stages Theatre Company To Present THE GIRL WHO DRANK THE MOON

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Stages Theatre Company will present The Girl Who Drank the Moon, running March 27 through April 19, 2026, in the Jaycees Studio Theatre.

Adapted by Melissa Leilani Larson from the award-winning novel by Minnesota author and New York Times bestselling writer Kelly Barnhill, published by Algonquin Young Readers, The Girl Who Drank the Moon tells the story of Luna, a young girl raised by a kind witch, a wise Swamp Monster, and a Perfectly Tiny Dragon. In a land divided by fear and misunderstanding, Luna holds extraordinary magic - and the power to break a long-standing cycle of darkness and separation. Directed by Nora Montañez Patterson, this enchanting production celebrates the transformative power of unity and reminds us that together, we can heal, grow, and create a better world.

"The Girl Who Drank the Moon is a story about what happens when fear is replaced by compassion and hope," said Nora Montañez Patterson, Director. "At its heart, it reminds us that community and connection are stronger than division. It's a beautiful, timely tale that invites audiences to reflect on the power we each hold to make change."

The cast features Dominic Allard (Antain), Zadie Bushman (Ensemble), Peter Colburn (Gherland), Wendy Freshman (Xan), Solvei Hallstrom (Ignatia), Siobhan Hellendrung (Fyrian), Kira Lee (Ensemble & Understudy Luna), Henry Muhs (Ensemble & Understudy Fyrian), Sadie Nelson (Glerk), Vivian Nielsen (Ensemble & Understudy Madwoman & Ignatia), Addie Piekarski (Madwoman), and Penelope Talatinick (Luna).

The creative team for The Girl Who Drank The Moon is led by STC Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett and Director Nora Montañez Patterson, alongside Stage Manager Grace Happe, Acting Coach Anna Crace, and Production Manager Melanie Salmon-Peterson. Designers include Caroline Amaral Zaltron (Costume & Make Up), Justin Anderson (Technical Director), Marc Berg (Props), Gustavo Boada (Puppets), Sarah Brandner (Set), Alex Clark (Lighting), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), and Lucas Martin (Sound), with First Job in the Arts Mentee (Lighting) Avidan Prottas. Together, they work to bring this magical story to life through imaginative design, inventive puppetry, and a richly atmospheric theatrical world.

The Girl Who Drank the Moon runs about 75 minutes with no intermission.

Stages Theatre Company will offer an inclusive theatre experience. For The Girl Who Drank the Moon, the Pay What You Can performance will take place on March 29 at 4 p.m., the Sensory-Friendly Performance on April 4 at 1 p.m., and the American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreted Performance on April 12 at 4 p.m. For questions about accessibility or to request services, please contact STC Access Coordinator, Kallie Jo Ascherman at kascherman@stagestheatre.org.

Seating is general admission for this production. Single ticket prices (including processing fees) start at $20. Group tickets are available at a discounted rate.

For tickets and more information, visit stagestheatre.org/the-girl-who-drank-the-moon/ or call (952) 979-1111. Group tickets are available at a discounted rate.