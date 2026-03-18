Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

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I had the chance to see the national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire while it was at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts this week, and it ended up being a really fun night at the theater. The musical is based on the well-known 1993 film starring Robin Williams, and it follows the same story about a struggling actor who disguises himself as a nanny so he can keep seeing his kids after a divorce. It’s a pretty ridiculous setup, but the show leans into that and gets a lot of comedy out of it.

Craig Allen Smith plays Daniel Hillard and his alter ego Mrs. Doubtfire, and he’s basically at the center of everything that happens on stage. I thought he did a great job balancing the character’s humor with the more emotional parts of the story. Some of the funniest moments come when Daniel is rushing around trying to keep his two identities from colliding. The quick costume changes alone are impressive, and the wig and makeup work really helps sell the transformation every time he appears as Mrs. Doubtfire.

Melissa Campbell plays Miranda, Daniel’s ex-wife, and I appreciated that her character didn’t come across as the villain of the story. Instead, she felt like someone who’s just trying to keep life stable for her kids after a difficult breakup. That made the family dynamic feel more realistic and gave the show a little more emotional weight.

The kids in the cast were also really enjoyable to watch. Alanis Sophia, who plays Lydia, brings a mix of teenage frustration and vulnerability that feels believable. Theodore Lowenstein as Christopher and Ava Rose Doty as Natalie add a lot of energy and sweetness, and their scenes with Daniel are some of the most heartfelt in the show.

The music, written by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, has a modern Broadway pop style. I wouldn’t say every song stood out, but the larger ensemble numbers were lively and fun, especially with the choreography by Lorin Latarro. Visually, the show moves quickly thanks to the set design by David Korins, which makes it easy to jump between different locations without slowing the story down. I also really liked the costumes designed by Catherine Zuber, especially all the different looks for Mrs. Doubtfire.

Overall, I left the theater feeling like the show accomplished exactly what it was trying to do. It’s funny, a little over-the-top at times, but also genuinely heartfelt. Under the direction of Jerry Zaks, the musical keeps a good balance between comedy and the emotional story about family. It might not be the kind of show that completely changes your perspective on theater, but it’s entertaining, nostalgic, and easy to enjoy. I definitely noticed the audience laughing throughout the show, and by the end people seemed genuinely happy they came.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Joan Marcus

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