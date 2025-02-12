THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Be Reimagined By Out On A Limb Dance Theater Co.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Out on A Limb Dance Theater Company's adaptation of The Little Mermaid is coming to The O'Shaughnessy March 4-5, 2025. This might seem like a much more likable bridge between the two previous versions, with its variety of dance styles, local rock music and an engaging dancing fairy narrator -- voiced by innovative AI technology -- to tell this much loved tale!

Featuring a cast of 50 dance actors and exotic, sea-worthy costumes by Jessica Branby and Gretchen Gasterland-Gustafsson, OOAL's The Little Mermaid promises to be "more light-hearted and fun while navigating between the heavier original story and the princess-centric one told by Disney," says the company's Artistic Director and Co-founder Kim Martinez.

"Our Little Mermaid is far more independent than the one you'll find in either the original fairy tale or the Disney version," says Martinez. "And with veteran lead dancer Allie Causin Myrvold embodying the Fairy Narrator, audiences of all ages will be enchanted by a storyteller who truly brings this magical tale to life. Newcomers to leading roles, Ameya Morrow, plays Narina, the titular role, and Kaeden Mendez plays the role of Prince Elias.

Also new this year, the adaptation of an artificial intelligence (AI) program that serves as the voice of the Narrator for the storytelling. Martinez says that audience reaction to its shows over the past 24 years always indicated a favorable response to those that featured a narrator: "Since we couldn't get one of our favorite supporting narrators like The Sonnet Man, Devon Glover, we explored AI and discovered the perfect warm and sensitive voice for the narration that I wrote just for this piece. I think people will love it."

Backstage with some of the 50-member cast: L to R back row: Joy McBrien, Allie Hammel, Michele Heggerston, Karissa Gibson, Allie Myrvold, Lindsey King, Kira Folin-Lunney, Kiernan Baxter-Kauf. L to R front row: Hazel Brockman, Ameya Morrow, Anabel Talmage

In its 24th year, Out on A Limb will again rely on a robust and diverse soundtrack that features some great music from some of our incredible local musicians, adding even more magic to its unique mixture of dance and theater. Among the cuts you'll hear during this reimagined telling of the Danish classic are "100,000 Times A Day," written by Mike Nilles and performed by The Badinovs; The Suburbs' "The Abandoned Castle Of My Heart" and "Found a Place" from the album Poets Party; and The New Standards' version of "Love Is the Law," plus "Piano Piece" by The Suburbs' and The New Standard's Chan Poling.

