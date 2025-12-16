Duluth Playhouse To Open 2026 With DIAL M FOR MURDER By Jeffrey Hatcher

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Duluth Playhouse will open its 2026 season with Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of DIAL M FOR MURDER, presented at the NorShor Theatre. The production reimagines the classic thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film, offering a Contemporary Stage version rooted in suspense, shifting loyalties, and psychological tension.

Set in a world of deception and intrigue, the play follows Tony Wendice, who devises a meticulous plan after suspecting his wife Margot of infidelity. As the scheme unfolds, secrets are revealed and the seemingly perfect crime begins to unravel, placing every character under scrutiny.

The production is directed by Robert Lee, who cited his early fascination with suspense-driven television as an influence on his approach to the piece. He noted that Dial M for Murder presents morally complex characters within a tightly constructed thriller framework.

The cast includes Dan Prevette as Tony Wendice and Jess Hughes as Margot. Amanda Byrne appears as Maxine, with Luke Moravec as Lesgate and Tom Angland as Inspector Hubbard. Understudies for the production are Jennie Ross, Joe Meichsner, and Keith Russell.

Tickets are available through the NorShor Theatre box office, by phone, or online via Duluth Playhouse.

