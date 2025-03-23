Review: TRIASSIC PARQ at Lush Lounge & Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Minneapolis Musical Theatre brings the outrageous and offbeat Triassic Parq to life with a production that’s as hilarious as it is heartfelt. Directed by Kjer Whiting, with music direction by Amanda Weis and choreography by Jenny Morris Eisenbraun, this show delivers a fresh, irreverent twist on the dinosaur story we all think we know.

Set in a world where dinosaurs wrestle with identity, faith, and unexpected change, Triassic Parq follows a group of genetically engineered female dinosaurs whose reality is upended when one suddenly becomes male. What ensues is a wild, comedic, and surprisingly poignant exploration of self-discovery and community, all wrapped in a rock-infused musical score.

The cast embraces the material with full force. Max Kile shines as the Velociraptor of Innocence, bringing a mix of wide-eyed wonder and genuine emotional depth. Nick Miller commands the stage as the Velociraptor of Faith, capturing the struggle between belief and evolving reality. Christine Killian as the Velociraptor of Science delivers sharp wit and a grounded presence, adding complexity to the trio’s dynamic.

Caitlin Sparks and Jake Mathey, as T-Rex 1 and T-Rex 2, have a fantastic chemistry that’s both comedic and touching, while Christy Johnson as Mime-a-Saurus steals scenes with impeccable physical comedy. The entire ensemble leans into the show’s absurdity, making the humor land while still finding moments of sincerity.

Triassic Parq at Lush Lounge & Theatre

Photo by Unser Imagery

The intimate setting of LUSH Lounge & Theater enhances the experience, putting the audience right in the middle of the action. Eisenbraun’s energetic choreography keeps the momentum high, and Weis’s musical direction ensures the cast delivers the catchy, genre-blending score with precision and enthusiasm.

Minneapolis Musical Theatre’s Triassic Parq is a riotous, unexpected delight—equal parts ridiculous and meaningful. It’s a must-see for anyone who loves bold, boundary-pushing musical theater and isn’t afraid to laugh while pondering life’s bigger questions.

