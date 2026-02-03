Review: HOW TO CATCH A CREATION at Theatre In The Round

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre in the Round Players kicks off 2026 with How to Catch Creation, Christina Anderson’s moving and lyrical play about what it means to create—and to connect—with art, with others, and with ourselves. Directed by Vanessa Brooke Agnes, the production brings together four artists whose lives, both past and present, intersect in surprising and meaningful ways, all while reflecting the influence of a Black feminist writer from the 1960s.

At the heart of the story is Griffin (Duck Washington), a writer just released after more than a decade in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Washington captures Griffin’s quiet determination and longing for a future shaped by his own choices. Tami (Tia Tanzer), a passionate art professor whose enthusiasm has started to fade, is a compelling counterpoint, struggling to find inspiration without losing herself. Noah Branch’s Stokes, a young painter wrestling with self-doubt, and Izzy Maxwell’s Riley, his partner searching for belonging, round out the central quartet with performances that feel honest and grounded.

Supporting performances from Mary Cannon, Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green, and Abdoulie Ceesay bring depth to the play’s exploration of artistic legacy and the ways our work resonates across time. Anderson’s script isn’t linear; it flows like memory or a thought process, weaving the past and present in a way that mirrors the creative journey itself. It’s reflective, thoughtful, and at times quietly joyful.

Technically, the production is elegant without being flashy. Kejia Yu’s set provides just enough detail to anchor each scene, while Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm’s costumes subtly reflect shifts in time and mood. Christy Johnson’s sound design and Mark Kieffer’s lighting complement the emotional beats, and Rachel Glotter Snitzer’s props make the characters’ world tangible and real. Stage Manager Katie Dismang and Assistant Stage Manager Indigo Cabanela-Leiseth keep everything flowing seamlessly, letting the story breathe.

How to Catch Creation is a play that doesn’t rush to answers. It lingers on the act of making, on human connection, and on the courage it takes to follow your own path. Theatre in the Round Players delivers a production that is thoughtful, moving, and quietly inspiring—a perfect way to start the year.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

All photos are by Aaron Mark

Reader Reviews

