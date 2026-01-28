Review: CHICAGO at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There’s a reason CHICAGO keeps coming back to Broadway—and to Minneapolis. Seeing it at the Orpheum Theatre this past week reminded everyone why this show has stayed at the top for decades: it’s sharp, funny, sexy, and endlessly entertaining. From the moment the lights dimmed, you could feel the excitement in the room.

The touring cast brings a perfect mix of experience and freshness. Ellie Roddy is back as Roxie Hart, bringing that mix of ambition, charm, and just enough scheming to make her irresistible. Claire Marshall makes a knockout debut as Velma Kelly, commanding every scene with razor-sharp moves and a voice that cuts through the orchestra. Max Cervantes as Billy Flynn is all slick smiles and sly confidence, while Marc Christopher’s Amos Hart provides the heart and quiet honesty that balances the show. Illeana “illy” Kirven as Mama Morton is magnetic, and J. Clanton as Mary Sunshine hits every comedic beat perfectly.

The dancing is, simply put, jaw-dropping. Every kick, turn, and pose is precise and full of energy, with choreography that honors Bob Fosse’s original style while still feeling fresh. The live band, led by Andy Chen, keeps everything tight and driving, making numbers like “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango” hit even harder.

What’s impressive is how this show still feels relevant. Roxie and Velma’s schemes, the media circus, and the obsession with fame could be ripped from today’s headlines. The satire lands hard, but there’s never a moment where it loses its sense of fun.

By the time the final number rolled around, the audience was on their feet, and it was easy to see why CHICAGO has won so many awards and stood the test of time. Whether you’ve seen the movie, a Broadway performance, or this is your first time, the show delivers everything you hope for: glitz, music, dance, and a story that’s dark, funny, and endlessly compelling.

If you’re in Minneapolis before February 1, don’t miss it. CHICAGO proves, once again, that Broadway’s razzle-dazzle isn’t going anywhere—and neither is its power to make a winter night feel electric.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below

All photos by Jeremy Daniel

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...