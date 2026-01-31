Review: RIDE THE CYCLONE at Lyric Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ride the Cyclone is strange in a way that either works for you or really doesn’t. Lyric Arts Anoka clearly understands that, and instead of trying to make the show feel “normal,” this production leans into the weird. Running now through February 8, 2026, it’s funny, a little dark, and way more emotional than you might expect going in.

Director Marci Lucht keeps the show moving without overcomplicating it. The premise—six teens killed in a roller coaster accident competing for a second chance at life—is wild, but the focus stays on the characters rather than the gimmick. The humor lands, but the show also knows when to slow down and let things hit.

Dezhané Antoinette (The Great Cassandra) is solid and steady, which the show really needs. There’s a calm confidence to the performance that keeps everything from spinning out of control, even when things get ridiculous.

The cast is strong across the board. Cassie Edlund’s Constance is genuinely sweet without being overdone, and Lexi Johnson’s Ocean is intense in a way that feels very real—competitive, anxious, and desperate to be seen. Erik Haering’s Ricky Potts brings a lot of imagination and fun to the stage, while Benni Siglin’s Noel mixes humor with some real vulnerability. Jonah Smith’s Mischa shows more depth than expected, and Kaoru Shoji’s Jane Doe is quiet, eerie, and really effective.

The band sounds great under Laura Long’s music direction, and the choreography by Madi Nelson keeps things moving without getting in the way. The design is simple but smart—nothing flashy for the sake of it, just enough to create a slightly off, in-between world.

What really makes this production work is that it doesn’t treat the characters like jokes. Under all the chaos and comedy, these are kids who didn’t get enough time, and the show lets that sit. Lyric Arts’ Ride the Cyclone is a fun, weird ride — but it also sticks with you once it’s over.

Photos by Dan Norman

