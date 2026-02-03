Interview: Erin Falligant of LILA GOES FOR GOLD at American Girl

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I write fiction about kids living in the here and now, though I occasionally take trips into the past. I’ve also spent time writing about changing bodies, stressing less, and figuring things out. But my first love has always been picture books for the very youngest readers. That’s what made this conversation with Erin Falligant especially meaningful. Erin is the writer behind American Girl: Lila Goes for Gold, which introduces readers to Lila, a competitive, big-hearted gymnast from St. Paul, Minnesota. Rooted in the Twin Cities, Lila’s story explores the exhilaration of competition alongside the quieter challenges of growing up—navigating friendships, trying new activities, and learning when to push forward and when to pause. In this interview, Erin shares what inspired Lila’s character, how Minnesota shaped the story, and what she hopes young readers will carry with them long after turning the final page.

What inspired you most about Lila’s character when you first began writing her story?

What inspired me most about Lila was how much she enjoys the thrill of competition. Some young athletes are built that way—their adrenalin kicks in during competitions, making them feel stronger, faster, and more focused. They smile ear to ear and truly shine in the spotlight! Other athletes, like Lila’s Best Friend Katie, get so nervous in front of a crowd that they find it hard to have fun. I’m more like Katie, so I truly admire Lila’s competitive spirit. But I also love how she encourages Katie to find the fun in competing through team bonding (matching hairdos and a team dance or cheer that keeps them smiling). Both girls learn how to face their fears in their own unique ways.

Lila comes from St. Paul, Minnesota, and has a rich backstory with gymnastics and horseback riding—how did you work to make her feel authentic to that setting and lifestyle?

To lend authenticity to Lila’s character, I spent some time exploring her interests. I sat in on Xcel girls’ gymnastics practices and meets. I chalked up my hands and tried out the bars, just as she does. And I went to meets to see how the girls handled their nerves and encouraged one another from start to finish. I also visited a horse camp for kids, where I learned how to ride—and faced my own fears of falling! Last but not least, I visited the Twin Cities to get a sense of what Lila’s life there might look like. There’s no substitute for walking the streets of her hometown and envisioning what she might see as she biked to Katie’s or trick-or-treated beneath the fall foliage.

Lila is a Minnesotan

Photo courtesy of American Girl

What do you hope readers will take away from Lila’s journey balancing gymnastics, new hobbies, and changing friendships?

I hope readers will read Lila’s story and be encouraged to try new things. Maybe they’ve played soccer for years, but want to try gymnastics. Maybe they’ve never been on a horse, but are eager to give it a try! Lila follows her passions wherever they lead. Sometimes that means facing a fear or working hard to develop new skills. Sometimes it means going it alone, without her Best Friend. Hopefully, Lila’s story encourages readers to try something new—and to allow their friends to change and grow as their passions change too.

Are there any scenes or moments in Lila Goes for Gold that you found especially fun or meaningful to write?

I’m an animal lover, so I especially enjoyed writing the scenes that featured Lila’s four-legged friends: Hollyhock the horse, Nibbles the goat, Joker the pony, and Mighty Mae the camp corgi. The pony and goat were inspired by mischievous animals I met at horse camp. Katie’s cat, Harry, was inspired by my own cat, Frazier. He keeps me company in my office, where he walks over my keyboard and sits in on Zoom calls. Having an animal by my side doesn’t make writing easy, but it always makes it more fun!

What are your personal favorite places in Minnesota?

I’ve always loved the Twin Cities. I grew up in Mondovi, Wisconsin, a little town just outside of Eau Claire, so the Cities were the nearest metropolitan area. I loved visiting the Mall of America, or driving to the Cities in the fall when the leaves were turning colors. The historic district of St. Paul is so charming! I recently walked back and forth along Stone Arch Bridge, and found that the views from each end really showcase the differences between the two cities. That bridge served as a great metaphor for Lila and Katie’s friendship. The two girls are so close they consider themselves “twins,” but they have their own unique personalities, just as the Twin Cities do. I found the Cities to be the perfect backdrop for a story about a girl seeking to follow her own interests while maintaining a close bond with her Best Friend.

Thank you Erin for your time.

For more about Erin, please click here.