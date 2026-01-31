Review: GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE! at Children's Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children’s Theatre Company is taking audiences into the fantastical and goofy world of P.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book, Go, Dog, Go!, with a new twist: it is presented as a bilingual adventure through the pages. So this version is aptly titled Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve!

While the source material contains only 75 words, adapters Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz have brought the zany lives of the canine characters to life with whimsy and a large dose of comedy. Relying heavily on physical movement and actions, pulling from the world of clowns and mimes, to relay the story, the show suits itself for younger audiences due to the small amount of dialogue present in relation to most theatrical productions that CTC mounts.

While the authors only had pictures and short amount of words to go by, Gregory and Dietz have formed a story that is enchanting. Their addition of some music throughout helps the story flow more smoothly. Rather than simply jumping from scene to scene, there are creative segues to tie the story into a more cohesive journey through the pages.

The real stand outs are the performers who rely heavily on their goofy facial and bodily expressions to give the illusion that they are just a group of playful pups exploring the world around them, Each member of the ensemble is wonderfully zany and charming which makes the show a lot of fun to watch.

In true Children’s Theatre Company form, there is no shortage of audience participation throughout, as well. The actors come into the auditorium quite a bit to engage with their audience, whether it is throwing balloons at them or simply running through the aisles, it draws the audience further into the pages of the book and solidifies that they are just as much a part of the show.

Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! Isn’t just fun to watch, it provides a healthy dose of education as well.Throughout the piece, the dogs switch between speaking English and Spanish, making sure that the audience knows what each word means through a “repeat after me” format. Who knew theater could be educational?! (Joke of course).

While Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! will most likely be enjoyed best by younger audience members, adults will still find enjoyment throughout. At its core, it is very simple, which makes it a wonderful show for first time audience members. This is a not so subtle hint to parents who might want to give a shot if they have been on the fence about taking their little ones to the theater.

Yes, the story is simple and lacks a firm plot but it is a joyous time at the theater filled with hilarious hijinks, rambunctious pups, educational moments, and a message of finding your people (or pups) and forming lasting bonds with friends.

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...