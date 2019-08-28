Pittsburgh Ballet Brings New Ballet THE GREAT GATSBY to Northrop

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatrereturns to Northrop in Artistic Director Terrance S. Orr's final season with their latest creation, The Great Gatsby, a new ballet based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's acclaimed novel with the same name. Choreography by the renowned Jorden Morris (last seen at Northrop in Moulin Rouge: The Ballet) and a score by film/stage composer Carl Davis celebrate all of the revelry and recklessness of Jazz Age decadence and obsession in this stunning story ballet.

Northrop audiences fell in love with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Mozart in Motion last fall. The program featured a mix of classical, contemporary, and comic ballets paired with Mozart's delectable music, played by The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. The Great Gatsby will once again feature live music as part of the performance.

The Great Gatsby follows socialite Daisy Buchanan as she rekindles her romance with the mysterious Jay Gatsby in this Roaring Twenties tale. The two-act work melds a contemporary approach with a 1920s look, fusing Morris' neo-classical ballet and contemporary movement styles, period costumes by Janet Marie Groom, and Davis' jazz-infused musical score performed by live orchestra. Impressionistic sets are based on the late Peter Farmer's designs and incorporate lighting by Blaine Rittinger.

Known for his character-driven choreography and attention to theatrical detail in telling stories, Canadian choreographer Jorden Morris' repertoire includes, among others, the notable Peter Pan, Moulin Rouge: The Ballet, and The Three Musketeers. This ballet rendition of The Great Gatsby marks Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's fourth production of the story and rings in the company's 50th anniversary year.

With a vision to perpetuate joy and excellence in ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has built a legacy of excellence and innovation since 1969. Its eclectic style and vibrant energy has been shaped by several distinguished artistic directors over five decades including New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Patricia Wilde. Since 1997, the company has flourished under the direction of Terrence S. Orr, former American Ballet Theatre ballet master and principal dancer. This is Orr's final season with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre before retirement.





