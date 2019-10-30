Photo Flash: First Look at STEEL MAGNOLIAS at the Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie presents Steel Magnolias October 26 - December 15, 2019.

Welcome to Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoo and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, an eccentric millionaire; Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby is about to marry a "good ole boy." Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few revealing verbal collisions, the play invokes knowing laughter and certain tears when the spunky Shelby risks her life for a child of her own. The realization of mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength-and love - in these uniquely American women.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.guthrietheater.org/shows-and-tickets/2019-2020-season/steel-magnolias/.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You