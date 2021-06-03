Minnesota Public Radio Music Services Celebrate Black Music Month

The music services of Minnesota Public Radio will recognize Black Music Month this month with special programming celebrating the contributions of Black performers and composers to the music industry. The Current and YourClassical will present a lineup of listening experiences that feature both storytelling and performances that honor the rich history of Black music.

Good Times: The Evolution of Black Music The Current presents Good Times, a weekly show hosted by guest host Debonaire and produced by The Current's Derrick Stevens. Good Times will run through the month of June, looking at different areas of Black music each week. Good Times can be heard Mondays at 10 p.m. Central. Tune in to The Current via broadcast or by streaming online.

June 7: Minneapolis Sound

June 14: Jazz, Blues and R&B

June 21: Soul, Motown and Funk

Voices Rising: A Choral Affirmation of Black Lives On Wednesday, June 16, YourClassical MPR will feature a live broadcast of Voices Rising: A Choral Affirmation of Black Lives. The broadcast will air at 7 p.m., taking place from Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis as part of the opening for the Chorus America 2021 Summer Conference. Twelve Twin Cities choral organizations will come together in song to promote healing, dialogue, and action. Tune in to Classical MPR via broadcast or by streaming online.

On Friday, June 18, host Steve Staruch and YourClassical's Jeffrey Yelverton, Jr., will present a special Friday Favorites episode centered on Juneteenth. Tune in at 3 p.m. Central.

Your Classical MPR will present a special broadcast of Lift Every Voice: A Musical Story from Sorrow to Justice on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. Hosted by Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, the program features a collection of powerful songs, stories and interviews with some of today's most acclaimed Black artists and scholars.