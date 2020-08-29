Mankato Symphony Orchestra Announces MUSIC ON THE HILL Series

All performances will take place 2:00pm at Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive Mankato, MN 56001.

The Mankato Symphony Orchestra has announced for concerts as part of its Music on the Hill series.

MSO's Music on the Hill series features exquisite chamber music performed by some of the greatest musicians from around the world!

All performances will take place 2:00pm at Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive Mankato, MN 56001.

November 1 - Big Sky

The season opening concert includes musical selections by Schubert, Joan Tower and Nadia Boulanger. It concludes with the powerful Mendelssohn D Minor Piano Trio, a "master trio of our age" according to Robert Schumann, abundant in virtuoso and lyrical elements. Violinist Cecilia Belcher and pianist Bethel Balge will join Richard in what is sure to be a spirited performance.

December 13 - The Archduke

This concert falls just three days before Beethoven's 250th birthday and showcases two impressive piano trios -- the Archduke Trio, Op. 97, and the Piano Trio Op. 1 No. 3, in C Minor. Come celebrate this special occasion with violinist Steven Copes, pianist Timothy Lovelace, and Richard Belcher.

February 7 - Not Even Clouds

The title takes its name from the middle piece on the program, a string quartet by Gillian Whitehead. Whitehead wrote it after receiving the heartbreaking news of a dear friend's cancer diagnosis. The program begins with the Haydn String Quartet in C Major, Op. 20 No. 2, and concludes with the nostalgically beautiful Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 27' by Edvard Grieg. Featuring SPCO musicians Maureen Nelson and Richard Belcher, both formerly of the Grammy nominated Enso String Quartet, violinist Kathryn Bennett, and violist Hyobi Sim.

May 16 - The Gypsy

The season finale concert will enchant with the charming Gypsy Piano Trio, Op. 39, by Haydn and will impress with the powerful Dumbarton Quintet by Joan Tower and the supremely romantic Piano Quintet in E Flat Major, Op. 44 by Robert Schumann. Come hear violinists Francesca Anderegg and Peter McGuire, violist Hyobi Sim, pianist Nicola Melville, and Richard Belcher.

