MURDER. MURDER. MURDER. MURDER. World Premiere To Debut At Twin Cities Horror Festival

The Twin Cities Horror Festival will present the world premiere of murder. murder. murder. murder., a collection of short horror plays written by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Charlotte Lang, Brandon Monokian, and Ashley Rose Wellman. The production will star Hannah J. Rolfes, Julia Weiss, and Ashley Rose Wellman, and will be performed at the Crane Theater (2303 Kennedy St. NE, Unit 120).

Developed from a single creative prompt—crows—the project explores intersecting worlds of transformation, survival, and horror. Across four plays, audiences encounter women turning into birds, scientists playing God, cannibalism via dino nuggets, and a local DJ’s fight to become the ultimate “final girl.” The pieces are woven together by midnight radio segments from DJ Candy Lane, shifting tonally between comedy, drama, body horror, and science fiction.

The production is presented by Love Drunk Life, the theatre company founded by the playwrights. Several members of the cast and creative team previously collaborated on last year’s Twin Cities Horror Festival hit Let’s Summon a Demon at Debbie’s, which enjoyed a sold-out run and was later published by 1319 Press.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Twin Cities Horror Festival is the nation’s longest-running horror theatre festival, showcasing new works in the genre from artists across the country.

For more information on the festival lineup and ticket details, visit tchorrorfestival.com.