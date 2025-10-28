Interview: Santino Fontana of SANTINO FONTANA LIVE IN CONCERT at Capri

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award–winner Santino Fontana returns to his “second home” of Minneapolis for a special night at The Capri Theater on Saturday, November 8. Known for his unforgettable roles on Broadway and as the voice of Prince Hans in Frozen, Fontana brings his quick wit, rich voice, and love of storytelling to an evening that’s anything but ordinary. The audience will help shape the setlist, making each performance unique and full of surprises. Expect favorite songs, fresh takes, and the kind of magic that only happens live at The Capri!

What are you most looking forward to about your concert at the Capri?

Minneapolis feels like a second home to me, and I love going back whenever I can. I’m thrilled to return, reconnect with friends, share some stories, and sing a few songs I’ve never performed before in the Twin Cities.

How did you go about selecting the songs for your concert?

That’s the fun part—I’m not actually picking all the songs; the audience will! There are a few staples I know I’ll sing, but otherwise, I’m bringing about 25 or so songs, and the audience will decide which ones I perform and in what order. I had a great teacher when I was a student in Minneapolis who once said, “Whatever’s actually happening onstage will always be more interesting than whatever you’ve planned.” So I’m going with that philosophy. Plus, if the audience doesn’t like the setlist, it’s kind of their fault!

What’s one of your favorite songs you’ll be performing in this concert?

I’ll definitely be singing my song from Frozen, as well as the audition piece that got me the job in the first place.

What do you hope audiences take away from this concert?

I want everyone to have a relaxed, enjoyable time. It’s going to be a fun, lively, and improvisational night. Since the pandemic, I’ve really come to appreciate live performance—from both the audience and performer perspectives. There’s truly nothing like sharing an evening with a group of people in a theater.

What are some of your favorite local spots in Minneapolis—restaurants, hangouts, or hidden gems?

Sadly, most of my old favorites are gone—Red Dragon, Figlio, Eddington’s… I guess I need some new ones! Any suggestions? (Besides Bruegger’s, of course.)

Thank you Santino! We look forward to having you back in Minneapolis!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.