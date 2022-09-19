Interview: Eric Neumann of ERIC NEUMANN SPECIAL PRESENTATION at House Of Comedy

Eric Neumann is one of the fastest rising standup comedians in the United States. In February 2022, he made his late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC. He has recorded three albums/specials, Nervous Lover, Just A Phase, and, most recently, But Enough about Me: A Crowd Work Album. All three reached number 1 on the iTunes Comedy charts and are currently playing on Sirius XM Radio. He has appeared on Season 3 of Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar, as well as Season 1 of The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show on Netflix. In 2021, he was featured in The Jerusalem Post as "one of the Jewish comedians who stayed relevant during the Covid-19 pandemic." He is currently on a headlining tour performing at major comedy clubs across the country. When not touring, Eric lives in Manhattan, where he is a regular at the Comedy Cellar.

We chat with Eric about his show at the House of Comedy

How does it feel to have live audiences back?

It feels amazing. Zoom shows were torture at times. We made it through because it was all we had, but I feel like my appreciation for stand-up has tripled since we came back.



What have you enjoyed most about your tour?

I get to do the thing I love the most in some of the cities I love the most - and of course some of the cities I love the least - but it's still fun to be independent and travel!



What do you hope anyone who attends your show takes away from it?

I want people to completely forget about all the shit they're going through and, for a single second, just laugh, think and enjoy.



Have you been to Minnesota before? Do you have any favorite places or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

It'll be my first time in MN! I'm really excited. I'd love to visit the town where Grumpy Old Men was filmed. It's called Wabasha! But, sadly, I honestly doubt we'll have the time.

Thank you Eric for your time! We look forward to having you in Minnesota!

For ticket and show information, click the link below

Photo courtesy of Eric Neumann