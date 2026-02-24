Interview: Lizzie Burder of DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE at Children's Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Have you ever wanted to see dinosaurs in the flesh? It is your lucky day because trainer Lizzie Burder is ready to intorduce Twin Cities audiences to a spectacular collection of dinos, large and small!

BroadywayWorld was lucky enough to catch up with Lizzie prior to this grand adventure!

BW: Dinosaur World Live is a big theatrical experience and you are the only human on the stage. How did you go about getting into the head space that you are working with living breathing dinos and not other humans?

LB: Our director, Derek Bond, often compares this show to a live falconry display, which I find very helpful when onstage. Because you are working with wild animals, you must stay alert and ready for anything. It's not too hard to feel like you are with living, breathing dinosaurs because ours are so incredibly detailed and life-like, so it comes quite naturally!



BW: What is your favorite dinosaur in the show and why?

LB: My favourite dino in the show is Juliet the Segnosaurus. I love her beautiful soft feathers and her sense of humor. She's one of the older dinosaurs, so she knows exactly what she does and doesn't like and can be quite snooty at times!



BW: What do you hope that kids and adults of all ages take away from this adventure?

LB: I hope that everyone falls in love with the dinosaurs as much as I have. Whether they are very little and experiencing the thrill of meeting a dinosaur up close for the first time, or if they are more grown-up and admiring the skill and artistry that brought them to the stage, I think there's something for everyone to enjoy!



BW: You are essentially getting to live out every millennial’s dream of living in the world of Jurassic Park (minus being eaten). What have you found is the most rewarding part of this show?

LB: It really is a dream come true! Every time I get into my costume, it makes me feel like Laura Dern! The best part though is interacting with the children in the audience and experiencing their direct feedback throughout the show. I love hearing all of their dinosaur expertise, their belly laughs and, most importantly, their brave roars. I even get to bring some children onto the stage to help me with the dinos, which is really special. I love when they start off a little shy, but soon grow in confidence as they realise that the dinosaurs want to be their friends.



BW: Having done this show around the world, have you found that different countries react differently to the experience? Or is it a more universal reaction?

LB: In my experience, excitement about dinosaurs is universal!



Fun question: If you could have a pet dinosaur of any kind, what would it be and why?

LB: Growing up, I always loved 'Ducky' in The Land Before Time, who I believe was a Saurolophus. I think she would make a very cute pet.

Thank you to Lizzie for taking the time to chat with us! Make sure to get your tickets asap for this large than life show!