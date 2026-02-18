Interview: Julie Ritchey of FORTS! BUILD YOUR OWN ADVENTURE at Children's Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There is a fantastical new experience that has begun at the storied Children's Theatre Company and it is sure to inspire you to let your imagination run wild! Forts! Build Your Own Adventure is finally here and there is no telling what is in store....until you create it.

BroadwayWorld was lucky enough to catch up with the creator of this innovative experience, Julie Ritchey. What follows is that conversation.

BW: Forts! Build Your Own Adventure is such an innovative concept. What inspired you to create this show?

JR: The idea for Forts! came primarily from kids themselves. In so many ways, young people are some of our most creative theatre makers, even without an audience. Think about all the amazing stories and characters that are being created by kids every day in basements and living rooms around the world! I wondered what it would be like if a team of amazing theatre designers could design play (the verb) rather than a play (the noun). Forts was first produced in 2017 as an exploration of that question, and it’s been growing ever since.

BW: What do you hope that patrons will take away from this experience?

JR: I’ll never get tired of emails from Forts! audience members sharing follow-up stories and pictures of the forts they’ve been inspired to build at home. I hope the experience is a launching point for creativity and connection and good old-fashioned playing.

BW: For those who are unfamiliar with what to expect: is there a structure to the show or is it more so just complete improv where the audience leads the way through the experience?

JR: You’re getting all the secrets! Forts! is highly structured, but hopefully it never feels that way to the participants. Each audience member has complete creative control of their own experience, but every moment is crafted and facilitated to ensure a smooth and meaningful time. Basically - we took care of all the logistics so you can just show up and do all the fun stuff!

BW: As the show is primarily geared towards younger patrons, how do you foster collaboration between all of the audience members who may have conflicting ideas on how to build a fort the best, biggest, or coolest?

JR: Oh I love this question. I think it speaks to a misconception that we have about giving power and control to young people: that if we put kids in charge of their own experience, it will devolve into Lord of the Flies. My experience with young people has been the complete opposite. One of the things I find magical and inspiring about Forts! as an experience is the way that young people consistently model collaboration and compassion, from sharing resources to designing a “Welcoming Fort” big enough for everyone to fit in. It’s a great reminder that if we give young people space to breathe, imagine, and lead, beautiful things will happen.

BroadwayWorld thanks Julie and the team at Children's Theatre Company for allowing us the opportunity to cha and get some insight into, what is sure to be, a wonderfully enriching expeirence.

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure is running thru April 5th and you can get all of the details at https://childrenstheatre.org/forts!