Interact Will Temporarily Close Beginning Wednesday March 18

Interact leadership has continued to monitor and discuss the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the past weekend, including watching the Governor's press conference on Sunday morning. They have decided to close from March 18-31, 2020.

Read their statement below:

· During this time, we will continue to monitor the pandemic via the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the World Health Organization, in addition to other reliable agencies including Health Counseling Services, the Administration for Community Living, ANCOR, and MOHR Minnesota.

· It is possible that Interact will remain closed past March 31, 2020 - so please stay tuned for future announcements.

· BUT, while the building may be closed, the staff will not stop posting art and updates on Social Media! Check us out frequently and often for the latest visual art, stories about our artists and shopping promotions! We even have an online exhibit! Find it on our shopping site at www.interactcenter.org and click on the shopping icon.

· Until we see you again, please stay healthy, wash your hands and get some fresh air! Thank you for always supporting the artists and the work they create.





