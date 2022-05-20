Hennepin Theatre Trust Cancels BRAVE NEW WORKSHIP Performances Due To COVID-19

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 performances of Brave New Workshop's Back to Workshop, or Everything's Fine at 824 Hennepin Avenue have been canceled due to a breakthrough positive COVID-19 case within the company. Specific details will be sent to all ticket holders by email.

Ticketholders have the option to exchange their tickets for an upcoming performance or to receive a full refund. Ticketholders for this weekend's shows can call 612-332-6620 and leave a detailed message noting which performance they'd like to attend instead.

All remaining performances are currently playing as scheduled. Any further cancelations or changes to the performance schedule will be communicated as soon as they are known. The Trust recommends all ticket holders to visit HennepinTheatreTrust.org prior to their attendance for the latest information.

The Trust does not disclose the names, quantities, or medical condition of any company members who test positive for COVID-19.

·

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

To honor the centennial, Hennepin Theatre Trust is kicking off a yearlong celebration for the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres, along with The Hennepin event center and 824 Hennepin, home to the Brave New Workshop comedy theatre. This year-long centennial celebration honors the history of the Hennepin Theatre District and looks ahead to what the future holds for the arts, the Trust and downtown neighbors. HennepinTheatreTrust.org/centennial.