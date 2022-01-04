Great Theatre Produces MATILDA At The Paramount Center For The Arts

GREAT Theatre kicks off the new year with Roald Dahl's Matilda at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, MN. Performances run January 28 - February 6.

Through dazzling performances and pumped-up musical arrangements, the twisted genius of Roald Dahl comes to life on stage in this story of an extraordinary girl. Armed with a sharp mind and vivid imagination, Matilda dares to take a stand against the nasty, name-calling, bullying adults in her life and change her story. Youth and grown-ups will be captivated by this hit musical that celebrates the power of imagination and the importance of becoming your own person. Get ready for a little revolution!"

This January, believe in magic, find love, and rediscover the power you have to change the world through GREAT Theatre's production of Matilda at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $36 for adults and $28 for students/children. Tickets on sale now! https://www.greattheatre.org/matilda

The cast of the Matilda features Izzy Neisen and Noelle Ritzema (Matilda), Cameron De Villers (Ms. Agatha Trunchbull), Martha Sanguma (Miss Honey), Joel Miron (Mr. Wormwood), Abby Schnobrich (Mrs. Wormwood), Gunnar Swenson (Michael Wormwood), Rachel Brewste (Mrs. Phelps), Griffin Rhodes (Bruce), Taylor Kilanowski (Lavender), Mitchell Hurrle (The Escapologist), Kristi Bryant (Cook), Micah Alm (Sergei), Jacob Beckius (Henchman 1, Doctor), Dayton Drews (Henchman 2), Matthew M. Toumi (Henchman 3, Childrens Entertainer), Mackenzie Krueger (The Acrobat), Luke Reber (Rudolpho), Chari Hoffman (Amanda), Gage Allord (Nigel), Derek Bryant (Eric), Iris O'Donnell (Alice), Cerys John (Hortensia), Lee Rone (Tommy), Micah Alm, Jacob Beckius, Kristi Bryant, Dayton Drews, Mitchell Hurrle, Mackenzie Krueger, Anya Overlien, Summer Welch (Parents), Abbey Gamble, Elizabeth St. Hilaire, Madelyn Weekley (Little Kid Ensemble), Annika Dauer, Adie Larsen, Grace Lindell, Anya Overlien, Ethan Stoeckel, Max Vetter, Summer Welch (Big Kid Ensemble)

Creative team includes Kendra Norton Dando (Director), Sara Bartlett (Choreographer), Hillary Vermillion (Music Director), Jessica Chen (Scenic) Edith Moreno (Costumes), Aaron Porter (Lighting), Steve Sanders (Sound), and Nick Loweree (Stage Manager).

Matilda will feature a live orchestra under the direction of Hillary Vermillion. The orchestra features Amanda Jensen and Mary Beth Julander (Reeds), Tony Hutar (Trumpet), Rachel Miller (Trombone), John Tetrault (Bass), Sean Jacobson and Chrisrtina Tourino (Piano), and Matt Nelson and Nina Nelson (Percussion).

SAFETY: The Paramount Center for the Arts will be instituting a required Covid Vaccination/Testing Policy (Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test taken within 72 hours) for everyone age 12+ (artists, volunteers, staff, and audiences). Safety policies for the Paramount Center for the Arts can be found here: https://paramountarts.org/communityhealthfirst/