Duluth Playhouse Announces The Cast of TUCK EVERLASTING

Based on the best-selling children's classic, this show asks, "What would you do if you could live forever?"

Feb. 08, 2023  

Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre has announced the cast for TUCK EVERLASTING TYA running April 28 - 30 on the stage of the historic NorShor Theatre.

Based on the best-selling children's classic, this show is a condensed 70-minute version of the Broadway production and asks, "What would you do if you could live forever?"

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's immortality, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life.Courtney Laine Self, Duluth Playhouse Director of Education, is excited for the upcoming youth performance.

"Our Youth productions are an ideal place for young people in the Duluth area to get pre-professional training in the theatre and to learn in a practical and hands-on way what it means to be a part of making a production." Laine Self said, " Tuck Everlasting TYA is a beautiful and poetic show whose themes make us all ruminate on what it means to live and love."

Evy Bradley is cast as Winnie, Greyson Holste is Jesse, Abrianna Schmidt as Mae, and Gage Canavan as Angus/Yellow Suit u/s. Adriana Cisneros Molina will play Miles, Margaret McMahon as Yellow Suit, Liam Goei as Hugo, and Quinn Slatten as Joe/Jesse u/s. Bea Martin will be in the role of Mother, Addy Wheeler is Ensemble/HUGO u/s, Annelies Schoolderman is Ensemble/MAE u/s and Daria Devko as Ensemble/MOTHER u/s. Jack Broadmoore is playing Ensemble/Miles & Angus u/s, Katie Hanka is Ensemble/WINNIE u/s, and Noah Ellis is Ensemble/JOE u/s. Clare Boyle, Elsie Sather, Gigi Calland, Iris Mae Granger, Isabella Lampi, Lyra Tennis Luoma, Madeline Berkhof, Piper Bagley, Violet Granger Ensemble and Zelalem Oestreich all round out the fantastic Ensemble.


April 28 - 30, 2023. Tickets available by calling the box office (218)733-7555 or online: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223830®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35679%2Fproduction%2F1126013?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




