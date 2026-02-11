Cast Set For MAMMA MIA! at Lyric Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lyric Arts Company of Anoka announced the cast of MAMMA MIA! with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, some songs written by Stig Anderson, and book by Catherine Johnson. MAMMA MIA! was originally conceived by Judy Cramer. This ultimate feel-good musical is directed by Kassy Skoretz. Skoretz directs the incredible cast featuring Asher Bennett-Hays, Daze Bishop, Cody Dahlson, Caitlin Featherstone, Jonathan P. Haller, Malea Hanson, Christopher Harney, Emily Jabas, Carly Joseph, Morgan Kempton, Jordan Dewayne-White Kueng, Holli Kingdon, Eric Lee, Jack Moorman, Raquel Ponce, Keith Reilly, France A. Roberts, Gianna Schiller, Timothy Snook, Lisa Vogel, and Quinn Wambeke.

MAMMA MIA! will run April 10–May 10, 2026 at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Single tickets start at $50. Group and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 763.422.1838 or online. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

Set on a sun-soaked Greek island, MAMMA MIA! follows bride-to-be Sophie as she secretly invites three men from her mother Donna's past—hoping to discover which one is her father. As old flames reunite and chaos unfolds, this feel-good musical bursts to life with ABBA's greatest hits.

Since its West End premiere in 1999 and Broadway debut in 2001, MAMMA MIA! has become one of the most successful jukebox musicals of all time. Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAMMA MIA! is a joyful celebration of love, family, and friendship that will have you singing and dancing in your seat!

“MAMMA MIA! It's a party and you're all invited! This iconic musical, headlined by a diverse and strong group of women, is a story about joy in a chosen family,” shares director Kassy Skoretz. “As Harry says, ‘There's all kinds of families, aren't there?' Families don't come in one size or configuration; this play celebrates the work we do that makes family. Sophie reminds us ‘[our] destination makes it worth the while, pushing through the darkness, still another mile.' In this moment in time, I hope you come and revel in imagining our destination; renew yourselves for another mile by celebrating the return of family, the creation of new bonds, and the dreams that keep us going together.”

The cast of MAMMA MIA! features the talents of Asher Bennett-Hays (Lyric Arts Debut), Daze Bishop (KINKY BOOTS), Cody Dahlson (KINKY BOOTS), Caitlin Featherstone (SISTER ACT), Jonathan P. Haller (BIG FISH), Malea Hanson (Lyric Arts Debut), Christopher Harney (SISTER ACT), Emily Jabas (AND THEN THERE WERE NONE), Carly Joseph (THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL), Morgan Kempton (GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY), Jordan Dewayne-White Kueng (Lyric Arts Debut), Holli Kingdon (THE MUSIC MAN), Eric Lee (SISTER ACT), Jack Moorman (Lyric Arts Debut), Raquel Ponce (SISTER ACT), Keith Reilly (LEADING LADIES), France A. Roberts (THE MUSIC MAN), Gianna Schiller (SISTER ACT), Timothy Snook (Lyric Arts Debut), Lisa Vogel (THE MUSIC MAN), and Quinn Wambeke (SISTER ACT).

The artistic team for MAMMA MIA! includes Kassy Skoretz (Director), JJ Gisselquist (Music Director), Michael Terrell Brown (Choreographer), Michaela Lochen (Scenic Designer), Caroline A. Zaltron (Costume Designer), Andrew Vance (Lighting Designer), Paul Estby (Sound Designer), Brandt Roberts (Props Designer), and Laini Devin (Stage Manager).