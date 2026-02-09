Interview: Locky Brownlie of BROLESQUE WITH FLIPPHONE EVENTS at Quincy Hall

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On February 22, 2026, Flipphone Events brings the heat to Heated Rivalry Drag Brunch at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis, featuring a special performance by Locky Brownlie, the creator and star of BROLESQUE. Known for its high-energy choreography, bold storytelling, and unapologetic queerness, BROLESQUE has been captivating audiences as it travels to new cities. We sat down with Locky to talk about the upcoming brunch, the vision behind BROLESQUE, and what makes this collaboration so exciting.

What excites you most about bringing BROLESQUE to the Heated Rivalry Drag Brunch with Flipphone Events?

I’m really excited to bring BROLESQUE into a brunch environment—it’s a fun and playful twist for us. Heated Rivalry feels like the perfect setting: bold, sexy, and community-driven. Flipphone creates events that celebrate queerness in a big way, and I love that this brunch brings drag, burlesque, and performance together in one space.

For those who may be new to it, how do you describe BROLESQUE?

BROLESQUE is a high-energy, male-led burlesque show that blends dance, striptease, and storytelling. It’s sexy and athletic, but also theatrical and intentional. At its core, it’s a celebration of queer bodies, queer desire, and queer performance—made by our community, for our community.

What inspired you to create BROLESQUE in the first place?

I created BROLESQUE in 2023 out of a desire to spotlight queer performers and give myself room to creatively experiment. I wanted to build something elevated and high-production—something that felt fresh and different while still being deeply rooted in queer culture. It was about carving out space to play, take risks, and celebrate our artistry.

What do you think surprises audiences the most when they see BROLESQUE live?

People often expect something purely sexy, and while it absolutely is, they’re surprised by how immersive and joyful it feels. There’s strong choreography, big concepts, and real storytelling behind the performances. The audience isn’t just watching—it’s an experience they’re part of.

How does working with Flipphone Events support the kind of work you want to make?

Flipphone Events has been incredible in helping BROLESQUE reach new cities and audiences. From the start, my goal was for the show to travel and connect with queer communities beyond one location. Flipphone understands that vision and helps make access and visibility possible in a really meaningful way.

What does queer visibility mean to you at this stage of your career?

It means everything. I’ve spent much of my career in commercial dance, theater, television, and film, often in spaces that didn’t fully reflect who I am. While those experiences shaped me, they also showed me how important it is to visibly celebrate queer artists. Creating work that centers queer talent and authenticity feels both personal and necessary.

What can audiences expect from your performance at Heated Rivalry Drag Brunch?

Expect heat, humor, and a little bit of chaos—in the best way. It’s going to be sexy, playful, and interactive, with that signature BROLESQUE energy. Brunch just got a lot hotter.

Any local spots you plan while you’re in town?

Mall of America… obviously!

Thank you Locky for your time! We look forward to having your here!

