Review: BRIGHT STAR at Ashland Productions

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Set in the American South of the 1920s and 1940s, Bright Star tells a story about love, loss, and the things we carry with us whether we want to or not. When Alice Murphy, a literary editor, meets a young soldier just home from World War II, something shifts. That meeting opens a door Alice has kept closed for a long time, and once it cracks open, there’s no turning back.

Marissa Noe’s Alice feels deeply human. She doesn’t play the character for sympathy, and that’s what makes her so compelling. There’s a restraint to her performance that lets the audience lean in, and when emotion finally breaks through, it hits hard. Sam Sides brings a natural warmth to Billy Cane, the kind of presence that makes you understand why people are drawn to him. His performance feels honest and unpolished in the best way—like someone still figuring himself out.

The weight of the story rests heavily on the past, and Dean Elwell’s portrayal of Mayor Josiah Dobbs makes that clear. His presence is unsettling, even in quieter moments. Thomas Friebe gives Jimmy Ray Dobbs a tenderness that makes the consequences of his choices feel especially painful. Around them, the supporting cast and ensemble create a world that feels lived-in and real, not theatrical for the sake of it. Erica Kerstetter’s Margo Crawford brings much-needed lightness, and Jad Stanfield’s steady, open performance as Stanford Adams grounds the story when it needs it most.

The music is woven so naturally into the show that it never feels like it stops for a song. The bluegrass score—written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell—feels like it belongs to the characters rather than sitting on top of them. The ensemble harmonies are especially moving, filling the space with sound that feels communal and deeply felt.

What struck me most about this production was its generosity. Bright Star doesn’t rush its audience or tell them what to feel. It trusts the story and the performers to do the work. By the end, the show isn’t just about what was lost—it’s about what’s still possible.

Ashland’s Bright Star is quiet, heartfelt, and unexpectedly powerful. It’s a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful theatre moments aren’t the loudest ones, but the ones that ask you to sit still and listen.

For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos courtesy of Ashland Productions

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...