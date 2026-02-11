Anyma Sets 2026 ÆDEN World Tour with Dates Across Asia, Europe, & More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DJ, producer, and multidisciplinary artist Anyma will embark on the 2026 ÆDEN World Tour, bringing his all-new live show to 12 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and Europe, following its debut in his headline performance at Coachella.

Tickets for these outdoor and arena headline shows will go on presale on February 18th and general sale on February 19th. Sign up and purchase from here. Anyma will also return to Ibiza, bringing ÆDEN to [UNVRS] for a full summer residency on Tuesdays from June-September 2026, following a sold-out run in 2025. Further global tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

In 2025, Anyma became the first electronic music artist to hold a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, brought his ‘Quantum’ two-stage show to the Great Pyramids of Giza, held a sold-out summer residency at the world’s first hyperclub [UNVRS] Ibiza, and headlined the opening ceremony for the Riot Games League of Legends Worlds in Chengdu, China.

The announcement of the ÆDEN Global Tour follows the release of The End Of Genesys Deluxe via Afterlife/Interscope, featuring the 15 original songs from The End Of Genesys, plus six new tracks that were debuted during his sold-out residency at Sphere in Las Vegas last year, as well as newest single “Out Of My Body” featuring KPop Demon Hunters’ EJAE and his recent single with Solomun “Till I Die” (Feat. Claudia Valentina).

ÆDEN Global Tour dates (new dates in bold):

April 10 - California, USA - Coachella Festival

April 17 - California, USA - Coachella Festival

May 2 - China - City & Venue TBA

June 6 - Brussels, Belgium - Parc du Cinquantenaire

June 27- London, United Kingdom - Silverworks Island

June 28 - London, United Kingdom - Silverworks Island

July 10 - Beirut, Lebanon - The Island Beirut Waterfront

August 8 - Gdańsk, Poland - Shipyard

August 22 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

Sept 12 - Istanbul, Turkey - Atakoy Marina

Sept 19 - Milan, Italy - Fiera Milano

Sept 26 - Madrid, Spain - venue TBA

Oct 17 - Sydney, Australia - The Domain

Nov 21 - Mumbai, India - Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Dec 12 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

About Anyma

Known for boundary-defying techno compositions, visuals and live shows, Anyma became the first electronic music artist to hold a residency at Sphere Las Vegas in 2024. The Afterlife Presents Anyma “The End of Genesys” cybernetic opera drew in an audience of 200,000 people across all 12 dates.

Exploring themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence, Anyma also created the Genesys album trilogy. A debut album, Genesys, came out in 2023, followed by 2024’s Genesys II (Afterlife/Interscope), with a third, The End of Genesys in 2025. The trilogy was drawn to a close on NYE 2025 with The End of Genesys Deluxe, including latest single ‘Out Of My Body’, featuring KPop Demon Hunters star EJAE.

Anyma’s further collaborators across albums and live shows have included Sevdaliza, Grimes, Ellie Goulding, FKA Twigs, John Summit and many more. In 2024, he took on visual creative direction for The Weeknd’s “One Night Only” concert in São Paulo, Brazil. In 2025, Anyma held a summer residency at the world’s first hyperclub [UNVRS] in Ibiza. He also headlined Ultra Miami 2025 with a B2B set with Solomun, additionally headlining Sziget Festival, Zürich Open Air, and many more.

Last year, Anyma launched the beginning of his creative partnership with Oakley, was announced as a 2026 Coachella headliner, ranked #10 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list, soundtracked the Vetements 2025 Paris Fashion Week runway show with Chris Avantgarde, headlined and provided creative direction at the League of Legends World Championship in China, and delivered a sold-out performance at the iconic Pyramids of Giza, where he unveiled his groundbreaking two-part show, “Quantum Genesys.”

Photo Credit: Alex Loucas