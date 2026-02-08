Review: ERIC CHURCH: FREE THE MACHINE TOUR at Grand Casino Arena

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eric Church doesn’t do quick, tidy shows, and his Free the Machine Tour stop at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul proved that pretty quickly. This was one of those nights where you could tell early on: he wasn’t rushing anywhere, and neither was the crowd.

The evening kicked off with Ella Langley, who came out confident and comfortable, like she already knew how to handle a room this size. She didn’t overdo it — just solid songs, steady presence, and enough edge to make people pay attention instead of treating her like background noise.

When Church hit the stage, it was clear this tour is built big. He had a full, stacked band behind him along with a group of backup singers, and that extra muscle showed up right away in the sound. He opened with “Hands of Time,” “Bleed on Paper,” and “Johnny,” easing into the night rather than trying to hit maximum volume immediately.

As the set went on, he started digging into the darker, grittier parts of his catalog. “Storm in Their Blood” and “Darkest Hour” had some real weight to them, while “Evangeline” and “Rocket’s White Lincoln” leaned into his storytelling side. A cover of Tom Waits’ “Clap Hands” was a cool left turn — rough, bluesy, and very on-brand for Church.

One of the biggest surprises of the night came when a few of the backup singers stepped forward and tore into Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.” It wasn’t just a quick nod — they fully owned it, and the crowd loved every second. That energy rolled straight into “Smoke a Little Smoke,” and the whole place loosened up.

From there, the show really found its groove. “Desperate Man” and “Stick That in Your Country Song” landed hard, while “Mistress Named Music” and “Chattanooga Lucy” felt like songs Church still genuinely enjoys playing. The crowd sang along loudly during “Give Me Back My Hometown” and “Mr. Misunderstood,” but it never felt forced or overdone.

The middle stretch was packed with fan favorites — “Sinners Like Me,” “Creepin’,” and “Hell of a View.” A mashup of “Springsteen / Born to Run / Springsteen” turned into one of those moments where you look around and realize everyone in the room is smiling for the same reason.

By the time he hit “Drink in My Hand,” “Cold One,” and “Round Here Buzz,” it felt like a full-on hang with a few thousand of your closest friends. Even deep into the set, songs like “Jack Daniels,” “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag,” and “Some of It” kept the energy up without feeling like filler.

Church wrapped things up with “Two Pink Lines,” “Love Your Love the Most,” “Record Year,” “These Boots,” and “Through My Ray-Bans,” closing the night in a way that felt more reflective than flashy.

By the end, it didn’t feel like Eric Church was trying to prove anything. He just showed up, played a long set, leaned on a massive band, and let the songs do what they’ve always done. In Saint Paul, Free the Machine felt less like a tour name and more like exactly how he still wants to play live.

Thank you Eric for a wonderful night of music! We hope to have you back again!

Photo courtesy of Eric Church

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...