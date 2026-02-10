Interview: Hayden Tee of LES MISÉRABLES U.S. NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Les Misérables returns to the Orpheum Theatre February 17–22, bringing one of the most beloved musicals in theatre history back to Minneapolis. Set in 19th-century France, the show’s sweeping story of hope, sacrifice, and redemption continues to resonate just as strongly today as it did when it first premiered.

Hayden Lee takes on the iconic role of Inspector Javert, a character driven by duty, justice, and an unyielding moral code. Javert’s journey stands in sharp contrast to Jean Valjean’s, creating one of the most compelling dynamics in musical theatre.

We spoke with Lee about what draws him to this complex role, his favorite moments in the show, and what he hopes audiences take away from this production. He also shares his excitement about returning to Minneapolis as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season, presented by Hennepin Arts.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production of Les Misérables?

Javert is a fascinating character with incredibly complex motivations. He also gets to sing some amazing music—and, spoiler alert, he dies about twenty minutes before the end of the show! Most of all, though, I’m touring with a truly lovely group of people, which makes the experience even more special. I enjoy all of it immensely.

What is your favorite song in this production?

To listen to, it’s Valjean in the Epilogue—Nick Cartell is an absolute superstar. To sing, Stars is still my personal favorite. Fun fact: it’s the only solo in Les Mis that ends with a crescendo.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I love the moment when the Bishop welcomes Valjean into heaven. It’s a powerful reminder of forgiveness and empathy, and I think it’s something we should all strive for—lifting up those who need it most.

What do you hope audiences take away from this production?

Beyond humming the music for years to come, I hope they leave with a deeper sense of empathy. The world could really use more of that right now.

Have you been to Minnesota before?

Yes! I performed here on tour in 2022, and I’m thrilled to be returning.

Are there any places you’re hoping to check out while you’re here?

Last time I was here, I didn’t make it to the George Floyd Memorial, and I truly regretted that, so it’s at the top of my list this time. I’m also excited to visit Owamni by The Sioux Chef. As Māori, I believe Indigenous cultures around the world are stronger when we stand together and support one another’s visibility and traditions, including through food. And of course, I can’t miss a trip to the Mall of America—mostly to find something special to spoil my dog, Baxter!

Thank you Hayden for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.