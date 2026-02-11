THE GLASS MENAGERIE Extends Its Run at Theater Latté Da

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater Latté Da has extended its production of THE GLASS MENAGERIE at the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis due to demand. The Tennessee Williams drama will now run through March 8, with six additional performances added to the schedule.

The newly added performances are Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Managing Director Elisa Spencer-Kaplan said, “Seeing audiences so fully embrace the uniquely beautiful Glass Menagerie our cast and creative team has built means the world. I am thrilled that more people will have the opportunity to experience this classic story told in a new way.” Artistic Director Justin Lucero added, “By magnifying its poetic simplicity with live underscore and thoughtfully integrated video, we hope to illuminate why this story continues to resonate with audiences across generations.”

The cast includes Dustin Bronson (Latté Da debut), Brandon Brooks (Into the Woods), Amy Eckberg (Latté Da debut), and Norah Long (Johnny Skeeky, My Fair Lady).

Williams’ memory play unfolds through Tom’s narration, examining longing, illusion, and family tensions. The production incorporates live underscore and integrated video elements. The design team includes scenic designer Joe Thomas Johnson, video and projections designer Adam J. Thompson, Costume Designer Amber Brown, lighting designer Marcus Dilliard, sound designer and composer Katharine Horowitz, props designer Madelaine Foster, and hair and makeup designer Emma Gustafson. Shelby Reddig serves as stage manager, with Samantha Smith as assistant stage manager.

The production opened February 7 and is part of Theater Latté Da’s 2025/26 season, which also includes Gutenberg! The Musical!, the world premiere musical My Ántonia, and the annual NEXT Festival.

Ticket Information

Tickets for THE GLASS MENAGERIE start at $39. Three-show packages featuring the remaining productions in the 2025/26 season begin at $135, and FLEXPacks of six tickets are available for $396.

Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased online at latteda.org, by phone at 612-339-3003, or in person at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis.