Video: See Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale & More in Trailer for SCARPETTA Series

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for Scarpetta, the new forensic crime thriller based on Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta book series. Led by Nicole Kidman, the series also features Broadway alums Bobby Cannavale and Ariana DeBose.

Developed and written for television by Liz Sarnoff, Scarpetta will premiere on March 11, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Scarpetta features Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a medical examiner who aims to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators.

This dual narrative, which unfolds across two timelines, explores Kay Scarpetta's journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder.

As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli (Jamie Lee Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built.

Cannavale stars as Detective Pete Marino, with Emmy nominee Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley and DeBose as Kay's tech-savvy niece Lucy Farinelli Watson. The series' dual timeline is completed by Rosy McEwen, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale, and Hunter Parrish, who portray the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale, and Baker's characters, respectively.

Scarpetta is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television. David Gordon Green directed five episodes and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy Sayres. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects.