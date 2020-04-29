Bemidji Community Theater Will Produce Two Radio Plays

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

According to the Bemidji Pioneer, members of the Bemidji Community Theater have teamed up with RP Broadcasting to produce two shows airing this week on Mix 103.7 and Real Country 98.3 FM stations.

The plays will air this Thursday and Friday, April 30 and May 1.

"The Case of the Careless Victim" will air at 7:20 a.m., 12:20 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 30. The Thin Man will air at the same times on Friday.

Mark Ricci, RP's general manager, came up with the idea.

"I always wanted to do something like this," Ricci said. "Just being in the business my whole life, I always marvel at the old radio days and how important radio was."

Vicki Stenerson, BCT board vice president, said they had no issue getting actors on board.

"I had more people than I needed," she said.

Some of the actors recorded their parts at home, and others went to the RP studios to record theirs.

"It was so much fun seeing everybody again," Stenerson said. "Everybody's been sheltered in place. We're all good friends, so we've texted and emailed. But it was so much fun to actually see people again. We all did the Hollywood kiss, instead of getting too close."

Read more on the Bemidji Pioneer.





