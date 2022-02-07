BRIGHT STAR Comes to Chaska Valley Family Theatre

"Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, BRIGHT STAR is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful."

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past-and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion.

Chaska Valley Family Theatre has provided opportunities for families to experience theater together - both on and off the stage - over the past 25 years. Director Zachary Thomas Hedner has brought together an incredibly talented cast, featuring many professional actors from across the Twin Cities. Including Austin Stole, Sharayah Bunce, Ryan Lee, Jackie Olson, Jessica Halverson, and many more.

Performances will run March 10th-27th at the Chaska Community Center Theatre, 1661 Park Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN 55318. The show will have 4 matinees at 2:00 pm on March 12th, 20th, 26th, & 27th. All other performances are at 7:00 PM on March 10th-13th, 17th-20th, and 24th-26th. Adult tickets are $20.00 and Student/Senior tickets are $15.00. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at www.cvft.org.

Special note: VACCINATIONS or A NEGATIVE COVID TEST WITHIN 72-HOURS OF THE PERFORMANCE ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL PATRONS. Additionally, All patrons over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask over their mouth and nose while in the theater regardless of vaccination status.