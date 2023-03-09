Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BILLY PORTER: BLACK MONA LISA TOUR VOLUME 1 Comes To State Theater, May 23

Canvasing the nation, Porter brings passion and joy to cities across the nation with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that Grammy, Emmy, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter will bring his BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 to Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.).

For six weeks this spring, Porter will grace stages in 25 U.S. cities, kicking off on April 29 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre, visiting major markets such as New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA as well as his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, and concluding in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino on June 3. These dates will sell out, so get your ticket as soon as possible.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis or HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Canvasing the nation, Porter brings passion and joy to cities across the nation with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Porter telling his life story through song. This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature his chart-topping hits "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," a tinge of Broadway, a nod to "Pose," and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa. This is an experience not to be missed.

About BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1, Billy commented, "It's really the first time that I've been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It's like my magnum opus. It's everything to me. You'll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music."

Billy appeared this morning on the "TODAY Show" to announce the tour and the release date of his new single "Baby Was A Dancer" arriving March 24 via Republic Records. Pre-save "Baby Was A Dancer" HERE.


Billy Porter is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner. Porter began his music career in 1997 with the release of his self-titled (aka Untitled) debut album which spawned the Top 10 "Bubbling Under" single, "Show Me," and the monster ballad, "Love Is On The Way," which also appeared at the pivotal moment in the film, "First Wives Club." He went on to release "At the Corner of Broadway + Soul" (2005), "Billy's Back on Broadway" (2014), and "The Soul of Richard Rodgers" (2017) featuring Pentatonix, India.Arie, Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo, among others. Porter scored his first #1 with "Love Yourself" in 2019 on the US Dance Club Songs Chart. He followed that up with his 2020 reimagining of the legendary Buffalo Springfield anthem, "For What It's Worth," and a fierce collab with The Shapeshifters on "Finally Ready." 2021 saw Porter covering Juliet Roberts club classic "Caught in The Middle" for Red Hot + Free, which supports underserved communities afflicted with HIV/AIDS. He was also enlisted by multiplatinum international superstar Jessie J for "I Want Love." And he delivered a magical turn on Earth, Wind, and Fire's iconic "Shining Star" as Fab G, the Fairy Godmuva, in the 2021 remake of "Cinderella." Porter is a veteran of the theater (Miss Saigon, Angels in America, Grease), and a two time Tony(r) winner, including "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for Kinky Boots in 2013 and "Best Musical" as a producer for A Strange Loop in 2022. He has also received a Grammy for the Kinky Boots Official Soundtrack in the category of "Best Musical Theater Album" in 2014. Porter took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" in 2019 for his work as Pray Tell on Pose, making history as being the first openly gay man to do so. Time Magazine named him one of the "100 Most Influential People" of 2020. Billy released his highly anticipated memoir, "Unprotected," in October 2021. His directorial film debut, "Anything's Possible," dropped Summer 2022 to much acclaim. Now, Billy kicks off his next chapter in music, his first love, with new single "Baby Was A Dancer" arriving March 24th.




SONGBOOK LIVE! Celebrates Women Songwriters In An All-New Show THE WOMEN WHO WRO Photo
SONGBOOK LIVE! Celebrates Women Songwriters In An All-New Show THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS
Lakeshore Players is present The Women Who Wrote the Songs an all-new edition of James A. Rocco's Award-Winning Songbook Series on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:30 PM.
GLENSHEEN Returns To History Theatre For Limited Run In July! Photo
GLENSHEEN Returns To History Theatre For Limited Run In July!
History Theatre has announced that Glensheen will return for performances beginning July 8, 2023.
Interview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Mi Photo
Interview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera
The first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage, St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir The Song Poet comes to life in this world premiere. It tells the story of Yang's family and her song poet father as war drives them from the mountains of Laos into a Thai refugee camp and ultimately on to the challenging world of life as a refugee. With his poetry, Kalia's father inspires hope in his family, polishing their reality so that they might shine.
Interview: of SHE KILLS THE MONSTERS at Black Dirt Theater Photo
Interview: of SHE KILLS THE MONSTERS at Black Dirt Theater
She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

