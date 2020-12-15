AN ANDY & BING CHRISTMAS: A HOLIDAY FAMILY GATHERING Aims to Bring Comfort to Those Separated for the Holidays

It's the next best thing to having the popular Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas television specials of yore playing as family and friends are gathered around the Yule tube to share the joys of the season!

Christmas 2020 is fraught with the complexities and hardships of Covid-19. But thanks to the large talented ensemble that comprises An Andy & Bing Christmas, the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and John Bennett and 21st Century Bank -- who sponsored and coordinated all the organizations - this upcoming show offers comfort and joy to all! Families, friends and elderly loved ones can still get together even if separated by distance -- or isolated in quarantine in senior living, or in their own homes - by sharing this upcoming streaming and TV event.

Make the magic of the season happen again by watching either the pre-recorded stream over the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Facebook page and YouTube channel on Christmas Day at 4:00 p.m. Or - if you're in the Twin Cities metro area - tune in to CW23 on Christmas Day at the same time to watch "An Andy & Bing Christmas: A Holiday Family Gathering. And share the experience in real time with loved ones over Zoom, Facetime or Skype!

The one-hour show features a collection of performances that were shot recently on the Main stage at The Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. It features Super Bowl champion, native Minnesotan and U of M alum Ben Utecht, Minnesota Music Hall of Fame recipient Mick Sterling and co-producer Cate Fierro, along with a 16-piece orchestra and four classy, red-dressed singers.

"In light of the challenges we all face in 2020, now more than ever we cherish the spirit of the holiday season and are so proud to broadcast An Andy & Bing Christmas event on The CW Twin Cities," says Tom Burke, Vice President / General Manager, The CW Twin Cities, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres President Michael Brindisi adds, "Our audiences have LOVED the Andy & Bing tribute for several years. It's so cherished. We know this has the potential to be a real gift to so many people this year, and we are happy to be part of it."

During the stream and broadcast, viewers will also have the opportunity to purchase the new Andy & Bing CD, A SEASON OF HOPE, featuring 15 songs from the show recorded live at IPR Studio in Minneapolis and Airborne Studio in Richfield. The CD is available throughout December and can now be pre-ordered at www.micksterlingpresents.com or www.andyandbingchristmas.com .

The event will also feature 60-90 second segments between songs from the music venues, The Chanhassen Dinner Theatre and Crooner's, along with the charities listed below to promote the good work they do -- and to allow people to donate to their causes as the year winds down on charitable giving.

The Ronald McDonald House

The St. Paul Police Foundation

Dodge Nature Center

Face to Face

TSE Inc.

The Neighborhood Development Center

The St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation

IDTS Medical

and more

"If we can help connect families and friends - especially families with parents or grandparents in senior living facilities or their own homes - even for just one hour using the technology at our fingertips and the talents of this big nostalgic Andy and Bing musical ensemble, then it will truly be the most wonderful time of the year again," says Mick Sterling. Besides being the presenter of the event, Mick also sings all the classy Bing Crosby Christmas fare, opposite Utecht's smooth and snazzy Andy Williams persona.

"Although many will be apart this season, you should make plans now to find ways to watch this show together at 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Day," adds Utecht. "You can use the same tech resources that you've been using all year to communicate with loved ones who are not in town, or who are in a senior residence of any kind and share this rich experience!"

"Every day has been difficult for people impacted by the isolation the COVID 19 has caused with the inability to reach out and touch the people we love, "says Mary Tsjvold, Principal and co-founder of Mary T, Inc., which operates many senior homes in the area. "The Andy and Bing Christmas television show and stream will bring song and joy to each person. Knowing that loved ones are also enjoying the same show will bring a smile to each and every face."

"Our residents have had so much loss this year, on so many different levels, and now they are saddened to find out most are not able to spend the holidays with their families," adds Karen Staggert, Active Life Manager, The Waters of Edina. "They need some positive Christmas cheer, and what could be better than a show honoring two of their favorite performers! This show will be just what we all need. We can't wait! "

"When people are asked what their favorite Christmas albums are, the vast majority of people often mention two albums - the Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas records," says Sterling. "These nostalgic songs are timeless, and our very large group brings them to life in a vibrant way. We both fear and respect this material, which is a very good thing."

"Even though these are tough arrangements and the vocal harmonies are very intricate and difficult, our ensemble does a great job of honoring the songs -- not imitating them -- because they are such a perfect reflection of the holiday season," explains Utecht, who explored much of the timeless Andy Williams catalog onstage in previous performances.

Adds Sterling, "If these Andy and Bing albums are not in your parents or grandparents' record collection for the holidays, you're probably hitting them on Spotify or Pandora -- the classic Andy Williams Christmas Album and Bing Crosby's Merry Christmas record. Or your kids are discovering them in classic holiday movies or over the KOOL 108 Christmas programming every holiday season."