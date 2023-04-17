Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AN AMERICAN TAIL at UnitedHealth Group Stage

Special Offer: 'An American Tail the Musical' Opens in 2 Weeksâ€”See Best Availability

Apr. 17, 2023 Â 

An army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York.

In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches!). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There?

Get More Information




Review: BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club Photo
Review: BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club
What did our critic think of BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club?
Review: HAMLET at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: HAMLET at Guthrie Theater
What did our critic think of HAMLET at Guthrie Theater?
Video: Get a First Look at Disneys NEWSIES JR At Stages Theatre Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Disney's NEWSIES JR At Stages Theatre
Watch a teaser for Newsies Jr. at Stages Theatre Company!
Interview: Beatrice Rana of BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club Photo
Interview: Beatrice Rana of BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club
Closing out the 140th season of the International Artist Series will be the astounding young Italian pianist Beatrice Rana. Originally announced as part of the 2020-2021 season, Ms. Rana's recital was one of many performances we were thankfully able to present online when concert halls remained shuttered due to the pandemic. Audiences who tuned in from around the world were treated to a lovely and intimate program by Ms. Rana and her sister, cellist Ludovica Rana, at the Abbazia di Santa Maria a Cerrate in Italy.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at The Arthur Laurents TheaterTALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at The Arthur Laurents Theater
April 13, 2023

Special Offer: Steve Guttenberg stars in world premiere April 25!
DO PORTUGAL CIRCUS at Woodbridge CenterDO PORTUGAL CIRCUS at Woodbridge Center
April 13, 2023

Special Offer: Do Portugal Circus has arrived !
CHICKEN & BISCUITS at TheatreSquaredCHICKEN & BISCUITS at TheatreSquared
April 13, 2023

Special Offer: In new hit comedy
STOMP at Tobin CenterSTOMP at Tobin Center
April 3, 2023

Special Offer: Experience the inventive and unforgettable sounds of STOMP!
Ali Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital HallAli Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital Hall
March 30, 2023

Special Offer: Tony Winner Ali Stroker performs in Hillside, NJ this Saturday
share