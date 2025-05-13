Joshua Henry to Perform at Marcus Performing Arts Center’s 20th Annual BASH

Milwaukee’s most anticipated Broadway celebration will take over the Marcus Performing Arts Center with show-themed food and cocktail stations, an award presentation, and special performance by Grammy Award-winning, and Tony-nominated Broadway star Joshua Henry, as part of the 20th Annual BASH on Friday, June 6. This signature fundraiser directly supports MPAC’s education and engagement programs, providing over 10,000 youth with access to the transformative power of the arts at little or no cost each year. This year’s event is hosted by special guest Portia Young.



Full Gala tickets for the 20th Annual BASH are available for $300. Tickets include the dinner and cocktail reception, awards presentation and program, priority seating for the intimate Joshua Henry performance as well as the after party and complimentary parking. Performance & After-Party tickets are available for $125. Performance & After-Party tickets include the award presentation and program, the Joshua Henry performance, the post-party and complimentary parking.



All tickets for the 20th Annual BASH can be purchased online at www.MarcusCenter.org, by calling 414-273-7206, or visiting the MPAC Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee.



The evening’s highlight will be an exclusive performance by Joshua Henry, a Grammy Award-winning artist and Broadway star, bringing Milwaukee a soulful, captivating set filled with iconic songs that have defined generations. With a powerhouse voice and undeniable stage presence, Henry is one of Broadway’s most electrifying leading men. A three-time Tony Award® nominee, Henry has captivated audiences with unforgettable performances in Hamilton (Aaron Burr), Carousel (Billy Bigelow), Into the Woods, Waitress, and Shuffle Along. His acclaimed portrayal of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime at New York City Center further cemented his status as a Broadway powerhouse and his return to role in the Broadway revival this fall has just been announced. Offstage, Henry has dazzled on screen in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Tick, Tick…Boom!, and Apple TV’s SEE.



The 20th Annual BASH will once again feature a themed dinner reception with interactive food stations highlighting the upcoming 2025/26 MPAC season with décor and entertainment throughout the building. Guests will partake as they celebrate the much-anticipated future productions & Juliet, Hadestown, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Monty Python’s Spamalot and more. The program includes a live auction and award presentations, culminating with a cabaret-style special performance by Joshua Henry, followed by a lively 70’s themed after party celebrating The Wiz and featuring dancing, late-night bites, and cocktails in MPAC’s Bradley Pavilion.

