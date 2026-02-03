Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Set for Wharton Center Show

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis, will perform at the Wharton Center on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The concert takes place in Cobb Great Hall.

The performance comes shortly after Jazz at Lincoln Center announced that Marsalis will step down at the conclusion of the 2026–2027 season, nearly 40 years after founding the organization. As Marsalis approaches his final full-time season with the ensemble, the East Lansing concert is positioned as a moment to recognize and celebrate his leadership and artistic legacy.

Jazz at Lincoln Center has spent more than three decades advancing jazz performance, education, and advocacy worldwide. The orchestra has been widely recognized for its precision and ensemble cohesion, with The Chicago Tribune noting the group’s long-developed synchronicity in performance.

PERFORMING ARTISTS

The concert will feature Wynton Marsalis with Ryan Kisor, Mike Rodriguez, and Marcus Printup (trumpet); Vincent Gardner, Chris Crenshaw, and Elliot Mason (trombone); Sherman Irby (alto and soprano saxophones, flute, clarinet); Alexa Tarantino (alto and soprano saxophones, flute, clarinet, piccolo); Chris Lewis (tenor and soprano saxophones, clarinet, bass clarinet); Abdias Armenteros (tenor and soprano saxophones, clarinet); Paul Nedzela (baritone and soprano saxophones, clarinet, bass clarinet); Dan Nimmer (piano); Carlos Henriquez (bass); and Obed Calvaire (drums).

TICKETS

Tickets are available through the Wharton Center Ticket Office by phone at 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON, and online. SeatGeek is the only official ticketing partner of the Wharton Center.