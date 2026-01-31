Political Satire THE OUTSIDER Celebrates Democracy in Farmington Hills, Michigan this February

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It's certainly not "politics as usual" when The Outsider takes the oath of office! In this workplace comedy — in the vein of VEEP — we get an insider's view into the workings of American democracy. The play by Paul Slade Smith, satirizes the way people tend to choose our leaders, by prioritizing likeability over experience, to great comedic effect. The Outsider runs February 13 - 28 at Farmington Players Barn Theater.

Nervous nelly Ned Newley, played by Dave Durham of Northville, accidentally ascends to the Governor's office after a sex scandal. Despite his years of government experience, Ned is totally unprepared for the political aspects of his new role. Temporary secretary Louise "Lulu" Peakes, played by Elizabeth Tumminello of White Lake, is totally incompetent, but so confident and personable that people really connect with her. Political consultant Arthur Vance - Mike Gingerella of West Bloomfield - perceives the political pairing of Ned and Lulu as "a match made in heaven," in this hilarious contrast between experience and personality.

"I enjoy finding the humor in electoral politics," said director Tony Targan. "While most of us are sick of politicians, The Outsider's tongue-in-cheek approach enables us to poke fun at how we choose our leaders. This show is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud, regardless of your own political persuasion."

The cast includes Amanda Draft (A.C. Petersen), David Durham (Ned Newley), Mike Gingerella (Arthur Vance), Tara Makar (Rachel Parsons), Kyle Phillips (Dave Riley), Jenna Kellie Pittman (Paige Caldwell), and Liz Tumminello (Louise Peakes).

The crew includes Targan (director), Stefan Potter (assistant director), Tim Timmer (co-producer), Anne Craft (co-producer), and Nicole Jahr (stage manager).

The Outsider opens Friday February 13 and runs through Saturday February 28 in Farmington Hills. Performances are on Friday, February 13 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, February 14 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, February 15 at 2 p.m.; Friday, February 20 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, February 21 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, February 22 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, February 26 at 8 p.m.; Friday, February 27 at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, February 28 at 8 p.m.