Emagine Theatres To Offer Special Screenings And Events Throughout February

Emagine Theatres will present a monthlong slate of special screenings, themed programming, and in-theatre events across select locations throughout February. The offerings will include curated film series, discounted ticket programs, concession specials, and accessibility-focused screenings across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SCREENINGS

In recognition of Black History Month, Emagine will present a rotating selection of films highlighting African American stories and artists. Tickets for these screenings will be priced at $5, with showtimes varying by location. Participating theatres include Emagine Canton, Emagine Royal Oak, Riviera Powered by Emagine, Emagine Portage, and additional select locations.

The screening schedule will include DO THE RIGHT THING on February 5, JUST MERCY on February 12, AMERICAN GANGSTER on February 19, and MALCOLM X on February 26.

WINTER KIDS’ SERIES

The Winter Kids’ Series will offer family-friendly animated films with $3 tickets for all ages. A $5 Magic Pack concession combo will also be available prior to showtimes. Participating locations include Emagine theatres in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, with showtimes varying by location.

The series will screen KUNG FU PANDA 4 from January 30 through February 5, THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 from February 6 through February 12, THE BAD GUYS from February 13 through February 19, THE MUPPET MOVIE from February 20 through February 26, and MIGRATION from February 27 through March 5.

DRINK OF THE MONTH

Throughout February, Emagine locations will offer the Wild Devotion cocktail in conjunction with the release of WUTHERING HEIGHTS. The 16-ounce drink features tequila, grapefruit juice, jalapeño pepper, and an edible orchid and will be available at participating theatres across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

NATIONAL PIZZA DAY

On Monday, February 9, all Emagine locations will offer $2 off specialty pizzas in recognition of National Pizza Day.

SWEETHEART REWARDS DEAL

During February, Emagine Extras Rewards memberships will be available for $10 for both new signups and renewals. Membership benefits include points on purchases, complimentary popcorn offers, waived online service fees, birthday rewards, and access to exclusive screenings and events.

GALENTINE’S / VALENTINE’S CONCESSION SPECIAL

From February 13 through February 15, Emagine will offer a Valentine’s concession combo featuring one medium popcorn, one loaded fry, one medium soda, and an additional complimentary medium soda.

KISS CAM EXPERIENCE

On February 13 beginning at 5:00 p.m., select locations will host a Kiss Cam experience, with guests receiving a Polaroid photo keepsake while supplies last. Participating theatres include Emagine Rochester Hills, Emagine Macomb, and Emagine Hartland.

GOATS FOR GOAT MOVIE

On February 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Emagine Rochester Hills will host a meet-and-greet with goats from Chamberlin Pony Company in celebration of the release of GOAT.

“GOAT” BREAKFAST & A MOVIE

A Breakfast & a Movie package will be offered on Sunday, February 15, at Emagine Royal Oak. The $30 package will include a buffet breakfast, popcorn, soft drinks, and a movie screening, with breakfast beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the film starting at 11:00 a.m.

MAGIC AT THE MOVIES

Emagine Royal Oak will host Magic at the Movies featuring Anthony Grupido on Saturday, February 14. The event will include dinner service beginning at 7:00 p.m. followed by a magic performance at 8:00 p.m. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Mental Illness Resource Association.

MONDAY MYSTERY MOVIE

Emagine will host Mystery Movie Monday screenings at select locations for $5. Films will not be announced in advance and tickets are final sale. Screenings will take place on February 2 at 7:00 p.m. (PG-rated) and February 16 at 7:00 p.m. (R-rated) across participating theatres in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

SOLO MIO GALENTINE’S EVENT

Guests attending the 6:00 p.m. screening of SOLO MIO on February 6 at Emagine Rochester Hills will receive themed promotional items and may participate in complimentary chair massages prior to the film.

EMAGINE FOR EVERYONE

Emagine will continue its accessibility-focused programming with Open Caption screenings held weekly, Emagine Together sensory-friendly screenings on Saturday mornings, and Dementia Friendly screenings on the second Wednesday of each month. February’s Dementia Friendly selection will be LOVER COME BACK (1961), with doors opening at 1:15 p.m. and the film beginning at 2:00 p.m. on February 11 at select locations.

All programs, films, locations, and showtimes are subject to change.