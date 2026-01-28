Rebecca Rose Mims And Brian SullivaN Taylor To Star In THE MOUNTAINTOP At Detroit Public Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) will present THE MOUNTAINTOP by Katori Hall as its third production of the company’s 11th season and its first production of 2026. The production will be directed by Brian Marable.

Performances will begin with preview performances on Wednesday, February 4; Thursday, February 5; and Friday, February 6, all at 7:30 p.m. The Thursday, February 5 preview will be a Pick Your Price performance. A second Pick Your Price performance is scheduled for Wednesday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m. The production will officially open on Saturday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will run through Sunday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Post-show dialogues will take place following the performances on Sunday, February 8 at 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m.; Wednesday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m.; Friday, February 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m.; and Sunday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m.

CAST

The cast of THE MOUNTAINTOP will include returning Detroit Public Theatre artists Rebecca Rose Mims and Brian Sullivan Taylor. Mims, who previously appeared at DPT in Confederates and Here There Are Blueberries, will portray Camae. Taylor, whose DPT credits include Detroit ’67, will portray Martin Luther King Jr.

CREATIVE TEAM

The production will feature set and props design by Monika Essen, costume design by Toni Davison, audio design by Lumumba Reynolds III, lighting design by Matt Taylor, and projection design by Alison Dobbins. Denitra Townsend will serve as wig consultant. Angie Ayriss is the production stage manager, with Badriyyah F. Wazeerud-Din as assistant stage manager. Amanda Ewing is the intimacy coordinator, and Chris Corporandy will serve as vocal coach.

Directed by Brian Marable, THE MOUNTAINTOP continues DPT’s season, which will conclude with Rajiv Joseph’s KING JAMES later in the spring.

TICKET INFORMATION AND ACCESSIBILITY

All evening performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, with matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. Single tickets are priced at $52, with all Thursday performances available for $30. Each production includes scheduled Pick Your Price performances, with tickets available for as low as $5. A limited number of $25 rush tickets will be available at the door beginning two hours prior to each performance.

Detroit Public Theatre has also introduced “True Cost” ticketing options for patrons able to contribute at a higher level. A True Cost single ticket is priced at $100.

Individual tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at detroitpublictheatre.org or by calling 313-974-7918, extension 1.