The Sauk To Open 2026 Season With ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

The Sauk, Hillsdale County’s community theatre, will open its 2026 season with a production of ARSENIC AND OLD LACE. The classic comedy will be presented at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville, Michigan, with performances running February 5–15, 2026.

Written by Joseph Kesselring, Arsenic and Old Lace follows drama critic Mortimer Brewster, whose engagement announcement is derailed when he discovers a corpse in the window seat of his elderly aunts’ Brooklyn home. As Mortimer attempts to manage the situation, he learns that his seemingly sweet aunts are serial poisoners, one brother believes he is Theodore Roosevelt, and another is attempting to evade the law. The play has remained a staple of American comedy since its Broadway debut in 1941.

The Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird noted that the theatre has previously staged the play in 1988 and 1996, marking this as its third Sauk production.

The cast includes Jennifer Wagler as Abby, Traci Jo Hubbard as Martha, Andy Anderson as Teddy, Nathan Johnson as Mortimer, Travis Blatchley as Jonathan, and Tim Brayman as Dr. Einstein. Additional cast members include Jeff Webb, Ray Pratt, Hunter Tuckerman, Darren Taylor, Kenny Hong, and Mike Sutton. The production is directed and designed by Ron Boyle, with stage management by Mari Nunez and lighting design by RJ Dube.

Performances will take place February 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 8:00 p.m., with matinees at 3:00 p.m. on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The February 5 performance will be a Pay What You Can preview. Tickets range from $10 to $15, with senior tickets priced at $5 for the February 12 performance.

All performances will be held at the Sauk Theatre, located at 240 E. Chicago Street in Jonesville. Tickets are available at thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.