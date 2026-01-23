Midland Center For The Arts To Produce PIPPIN; Replacing Previously Announced 1776

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Midland Center for the Arts has announced that it will produce Pippin this spring, replacing the previously announced Center Stage Theatre production of 1776. The change was made due to difficulty securing a complete cast for 1776.

Pippin will be presented April 24–26 and May 1–3, 2026. The musical follows a young prince on a journey to find meaning and purpose, guided by a troupe of performers led by the enigmatic Leading Player. The score features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and includes songs such as “Corner of the Sky” and “Magic to Do.”

The production will be directed by Joshua Abram Lloyd, with choreography by Trena Winans and Megan Krause. Music direction will be provided by Mike Skutt.

Auditions for Pippin will be held on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Additional audition information is available through Midland Center for the Arts. Tickets may be purchased online, by phone, or at the Midland Center Ticket Office.

Pippin is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, which supplies all authorized performance materials.