Alice Cooper to Rock Mershon Auditorium This April

Alice Cooper will bring his “Alice's Attic” tour to Mershon Auditorium April 23. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 30 at 10am.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images.

Alice insists he's still motivated to continue touring and recording albums. Currently booked through the end of 2026 across both the USA and Europe, Alice recently released a new album, “The Revenge of Alice Cooper,” a reunion of the original Alice Cooper band that rocked the world in the ‘70's – their first new album together since 1973, once again produced by Bob Ezrin.

And he keeps busy with other activities, like his star turn as King Herod in the live NBC-TV production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Easter Sunday 2018, which received rave reviews.

And a wide variety of TV and online commercials and promotional spots for companies like Uber Eats, Cooper Tires, and AirBnB.

As if that wasn't enough, “Alice's Attic”, Alice's nightly radio show, continues to air in dozens of cities in the USA, Germany, New Zealand, and Australia. The five hour long show features his favorite classic rock songs along with his insider anecdotes about many of the artists five nights a week. Honoring this long-running show, Alice was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2025. He also does a monthly golf-themed show on SiriusXM with his longtime pal, golfer Rocco Mediate, called “Rolling The Rock With Alice and Rocco.”

Cooper was born in Detroit, and moved to Phoenix with his family. The Alice Cooper band formed while they were all in high school there, and was signed in 1969 by Frank Zappa in Los Angeles to his Straight record label. Their collaboration with young record producer Bob Ezrin led to the break-through third album “Love It to Death” which hit the charts in 1971, followed by “Killer,” “School's Out,” ”Billion Dollar Babies,” and “Muscle of Love.” Each new album release was accompanied by a bigger and more elaborate touring stage show. 1974 saw the release of a “Greatest Hits” album, and then Cooper, in 1975, released his first solo album, “Welcome to My Nightmare” in 1975, accompanied by the legendary groundbreaking theatrical Welcome to My Nightmare show.

Associated with that album and tour was the groundbreaking network TV special Alice Cooper: The Nightmare. Alice's solo career skyrocketed in the late 1970's, with a succession of hit singles, including "You & Me" and “I Never Cry.” In the ‘80's Cooper explored different sounds, highlighted by the new wavish album “Flush The Fashion,” the heavy metal “Constrictor” and "Raise Your Fist And Yell," and then 1989's melodic hard rock album “Trash,” which featured the massive hit single “Poison” and became his biggest selling album and single worldwide.

Cooper's most memorable movie appearances include turns as himself in Wayne's World in 1992 and in Tim Burton's film "Dark Shadows" in 2012. He also played (fittingly) Freddy Krueger's wicked step-father in Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare.

1999 saw the release of the definitive historical 4 CD box set "The Life & Crimes of Alice Cooper", from Rhino/Warners, and he published a memoir, "Golf Monster", in 2007, which tracked his life from childhood to rock stardom, and his journey from alcoholic to golf addict.

Alice, Dennis, Neal, Michael, and the late Glen Buxton (posthumously) were inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in March, 2011. 2014 saw the release of "Super Duper Alice Cooper", a documentary film detailing the arc of Alice's rollercoaster ride in the world of rock superstardom, which premiered at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in NYC.

With his influence on rock & roll and popular culture long since acknowledged, there is little that Alice Cooper hasn't achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and any number of honors and career achievement awards. As he heads out on tour in 2026, Alice shows no signs of slowing down.