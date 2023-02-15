Williamston Theatre Kicks Off 2023 With A Savagely Funny Michigan Premiere WILD HORSES

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, starts 2023 with the Michigan Premiere of Wild Horses by Allison Gregory. Performances for this savagely funny show begin Thursday, January 26 and run through Sunday, February 26. Tickets are now on sale.

That summer you scared yourself. That summer you woke up to desire. That summer you tasted freedom. You remember, and so does the storyteller of Wild Horses. She hilariously recalls stealing liquor with her best friends, escaping her bedroom in the middle of the night, feeling the boy she loves reach across her body, borrowing cars without permission and making the pact with her best friends to break into a horse ranch and set the beautiful animals free. She remembers being thirteen, and she's going to take the audience on the ride of her life. Allison Gregory's savagely funny Wild Horses take on the pathos and hubris of teenage years amidst the struggle for identity and independence. A one-woman tour-de-force starring Suzi Regan. (Contains mature content and language. Check our website for a note about trigger warnings.)

Wild Horses features Williamston Theatre alumni Suzi Regan (The Hat Box, Outside Mullingar). The Director of Wild Horses is Mary Job (Memoir, Taking Shakespeare). The production team includes Scenic Design by Aaron Delnay (The Hat Box), Lighting Design by Shannon T. Schweitzer (Tracy Jones, The Safe House), Costume Design by Lupe Vazquez (The Cake) and Sound Design by John Lepard (9 Parts of Desire, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (A Very Williamston Christmas, The Magnolia Ballet Part 1).

Performances for Wild Horses will run from January 26 through February 26 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Starting February 4 there will be 3:00PM performances added to the remaining Saturdays of the run. The first four performances of Wild Horses, January 26 - 29, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, February 3 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday for Wild Horses is Sunday, February 19 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, January 26. Remaining Preview tickets are $19.00. Starting Thursday, February 2 tickets are $28.00 for Thursday evenings, $37.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $34.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Senior citizens (65 and older) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

Williamston Theatre is continuing with the following Covid Safety Precautions:

All patrons must always wear masks over their nose and mouth while inside the Williamston Theatre building.

We do not use social distanced seating automatically. However, if you have need of social distanced seating, you must call the box office to purchase your tickets. There will be no added charge for this accommodation. Social distanced seating is not available with online reservations.

If patrons are experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance, they are asked to stay home and contact our box office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

This production is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Shubert Foundation.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage, and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2022-2023 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).