Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Opening Of Season 17 With ON THE MARKET Michigan Premiere

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, kicks off its 2023-2024 Season with the Michigan Premiere of On the Market by Jason Odell Williams. Performances for this charming comedy begin Thursday, September 14 and run through Sunday, October 22. Tickets go on sale at Noon on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Charlotte is a 50-something widow who still struggles with losing the love of her life. Her supportive co-workers push her to enter the modern dating scene with disastrous, and comedic, results. After she discovers a mysterious note from her dead husband, she begins to realize that she still has dreams to pursue . . . maybe even love. A charming, romantic comedy about love, loss, and finding your forever home.

On the Market features newcomers to the Williamston Theatre stage Yolanda Davis and Brian Sage along with Dani Cochrane (A Very Williamston Christmas, The Safe House) and Patrick Loos (Popcorn Falls, A Hunting Shack Christmas). The Director of On the Market is Williamston Theatre's Artistic Director, Tony Caselli (Alabaster, A Very Williamston Christmas). The production team includes Scenic Design by Kirk A. Domer (Mrs. Harrison, The Cake), Lighting Design by Evan VanTassell, Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (Mrs. Harrison, A Very Williamston Christmas), Sound Design by Brian Cole (The Magnolia Ballet Part 1, Tracy Jones) and Props Design/ Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (Alabaster, Mrs. Harrison). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (Wild Horses, Mrs. Harrison).

There are changes to the performance schedule for the 2023-2024 Season. All productions will run for 6 weeks, and all matinee performances will begin at 2:00PM. Performances for On the Market run from September 14 through October 22 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Starting September 23 there will be 2:00PM performances added to the remaining Saturdays of the run. There will also be 2:00PM performances on the final two Wednesdays of the run, October 11 and October 18. The first four performances of On the Market, September 14-17, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, September 22 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday for On the Market is Sunday, October 15 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

There have been changes to the ticket prices for the 2023-2024 Season. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, September 14. Remaining Preview tickets are $22.00. Starting Thursday, September 21 tickets for all performances will be $44. Senior citizens (65+) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets except Previews. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. We have added a $30 Under 30 ticket for patrons 30 or under (with valid ID). Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website Click Here. There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Patrons are responsible for knowing and understanding all ticket polices which are available on our website (Click Here ).

Masks are not required but strongly recommended in our intimate theatre space. If patrons are experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance, they are asked to stay home and call the Box Office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

On the Market is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Shubert Foundation.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage, and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2023-2024 Season is available online at Click Here or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).