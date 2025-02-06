Wharton Center Completes Phase One Renovations: Enhancing A World-Class Venue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After seven months of construction, Wharton Center for Performing Arts is welcoming the new year with the completion of the first phase of anticipated facility upgrades. At 42 years old, the iconic venue has successfully finished the initial round of improvements designed to enhance the experience for both visitors and artists.

The 2024 improvements account for $5.8 million of a projected $12 million investment. Work will continue over the next several years as funding is secured. The majority of Phase One upgrades were made possible through generous private donations, reflecting the community's strong commitment to preserving and elevating this beloved cultural space.

“Wharton Center has always been dedicated to providing a world-class experience that is accessible to all,” said Executive Director Eric Olmscheid. “These renovations, both completed and forthcoming, will ensure Wharton Center remains a vibrant and welcoming space for years to come. We're not just preserving its legacy—we're creating new opportunities for engagement, accessibility, and innovation for our community.”

Phase One upgrades include custom carpeting throughout the building and new furniture in the lobby spaces, creating a warmer and more inviting atmosphere. The lobbies and Pasant Theatre have been painted, and the Cobb Great Hall walls have been refreshed. Most notably, 1,200 linear feet of custom-designed, lighted handrails have been installed to further enhance accessibility across the venue. Handrails have also been added inside the Great Hall.

A standout feature of the renovation is the new custom-designed carpet, which draws inspiration from The Four Muses banners displayed in the Cobb Great Hall Lobby since 1982. Created by George Ortman and commissioned by the Cobb Family, the banners represent the four muses of the arts: Euterpe (Muse of Music in blue, green, and white), Calliope (Muse of Poetry in green), Thalia (Muse of Comedy in blue and red), and Terpsichore (Muse of Dance in yellow). Their colors and shapes have been woven into the new carpet as well as the inspiration for the new wall covering in the Pasant Theatre, blending Wharton Center's history with a fresh new look.

“While we were in the design phase, it was important for us to honor the original vision and design of Wharton Center,” said Olmscheid. “The banners are such an integral part of our identity, and now their influence can be felt throughout the building.”

Safety was also a top priority during the renovations. New security cameras have been installed throughout the center, all connected directly to MSU's Police Department. The atrium walkway also received necessary updates, including a new roof, refinished floor, and heaters added to the ceiling to help stave off the cold while passing through security. Additionally, the staircase leading to Wilson was rebuilt to provide a safer exit route.

Wharton Center extends its heartfelt thanks to the generous donors who have supported these renovations. Fundraising efforts continue, and with ongoing support, the remaining phases of the project are expected to be complete over the next three to five years. Those interested in learning more about supporting these efforts are encouraged to contact Wharton Center's Development Team at 517.353.4640.

